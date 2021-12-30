A group of local students spread positivity last weekend by showing their gratitude to local first responders and health care workers.
The students, who were from Silver Creek High School, went to various agencies in Southern Indiana and Louisville on Christmas to present them with posters thanking them for their service. They visited the Sellersburg Police Department, New Albany Fire Department and Norton Children’s Hospital.
Sophomore Kyle Roberts came up with the idea a week or two before Christmas, and as a “group, we wanted to do something for everyone.” Roberts said he felt lucky to be with family over Christmas, while others were working shifts during the holidays, so he teamed up with sophomore Tyler Bach and senior Kali Moffett to present the posters.
At Norton Children’s Hospital, the poster was displayed at the entrance.
“As a group I think we brought lot of joy and happiness,” Roberts said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.