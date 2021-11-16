SELLERSBURG — The Silver Creek School Corp. is raising pay for teachers and classified staff across the district.
The Silver Creek school board voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to approve pay raises for classified and non-bargained employees. At the district’s Nov. 4 meeting, the board also unanimously approved pay raises for teachers as part of the collective bargaining agreement.
Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said he is glad to support an increase in pay for teachers and classified staff.
“We value our employees,” he said. “We understand that with cost of living things are changing over time, and I’m just glad that our budget allowed us to pay employees more for the work that they are doing and they’ll continue to do.”
Teachers will see salary increases of $5,000 this year, followed by another $2,000 in the 2022-23 school year, according to Briggs.
This means a teacher paid a starting salary of about $35,000 would move to $40,000 this year, and next summer, the pay would increase to $42,400. Teachers will also receive an additional $1,200 if they qualify, or if they had already worked in the school district in the past school year and were evaluated as effective or highly effective.
The pay raises for classified staff approved Monday evening will apply to employees such as bus drivers, custodial workers and food service workers. This will raise the starting wages by about 12%.
It is difficult to fill positions at this time, so Briggs hopes this will help “attract more great employees.”
The board also approved a $1,000 stipend for full-time and part-time employees other than teachers, who received stipends through the collective bargaining agreement. This includes administrative positions and classified staff.
The stipends acknowledge the pandemic’s effects on employees’ jobs in Silver Creek, whether they have been conducting contact tracing or implementing extra cleaning protocols, Briggs said.
Kristy Franklin, Silver Creek board member, expressed her approval of the raise in pay for classified employees at Monday’s meeting, calling it a “step in the right direction.”
She said there is a need to improve compensation for Silver Creek employees to keep moving forward as a district.
Board member Rachel Overberg said she voted against a pay scale last year for classified employees, since she thought it was “not significant enough to get them where they needed to be.” However, she voted for this year’s pay increase and adjusted pay scale, and she expressed her approval at Monday’s meeting.
“I’m really excited that this year I could wholeheartedly vote yes on the classified staff [pay increase],” she said. “I believe it’s extremely important, all the work that went into getting the salary scales corrected and everything done this year for all these rate increases. I truly appreciate the work that went into it, and I feel like we’re on really good, solid footing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.