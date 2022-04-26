SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek School Corp. is moving along with plans to update and expand facilities across the district.
The district will soon begin phase one of the district's renovation plan, which includes major additions and upgrades to Silver Creek High School. The first stages of construction are expected in the summer with upgrades to the district's athletic facilities.
Silver Creek Board President Chris Rountree said the district is “hoping to have shovels in the ground” in late June or early July.
“Our students and community should start seeing great progress,” he said.
Starting this week, Silver Creek is seeking initial bid requests for projects. This will include building of new high school football, baseball and softball facilities, as well as the ordering of steel and roofing materials in preparation for work on the high school, Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said. He expects bids to be approved at a June 6 board meeting.
“The delay in getting steel and roofing materials has caused us to put that out to bid sooner than later, and those are items we’ll be using in large part on the high school whenever we do phase one at the high school,” he said.
The district will then put out bid requests for the construction work on the high school, which will include extensive classroom additions and other major upgrades. Bids for that project will likely be considered at an August board meeting, Briggs said.
“We’ve spent our time planning, and we’ve spent our time working with our architect and our construction manager,” Briggs said. “Now that the time is here that we’ve all been looking forward to of going out and seeing what type of bid response we can get so we can start seeing the actual work starting to take place, and that will be noticeable here this summer.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Since construction bids have not been approved yet, the exact costs are not yet known, but the district is anticipating that the costs will be higher than originally expected due to ongoing supply chain issues.
In 2021, the school board approved a $55 million bond issuance for the facility projects. Briggs said the district is “taking it one phase at a time in terms of actual costs,” and they are looking to see how far the initial $55 million will go.
At its April 12 meeting, the board approved a measure that will allow the district to secure additional funding "not to exceed $42 million” for the facility projects, according to Briggs.
“Everything that we predicted a year, two years ago in terms of costs — everything has just been exaggerated, because there’s been so many unpredictable variables over the last couple years, and who knows how long that’s going to last,” he said.
The district might move into the second phase of the renovations sometime around September or October, Briggs said. This phase includes additions to the middle school, primary school and performing arts area of the high school.
Rountree said the additional $42 million would allow the district “to expand for the future” while keeping up with increased construction costs.
“With the growth that Sellersburg is experiencing now — with the apartments being built, with the subdivisions being built, it’s going to be bringing in new kids in the future,” he said. “We don’t just need to update the high school, we need to update at all grade levels. It’s allowing us to prepare for the growth Silver Creek is sustaining.”
According to Todd Balmer, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer at Silver Creek, if the district issues bonds for $45 million in 2023, the estimated tax rate impact would be a net increase of $0.1173 per $100 net assessed value starting in 2025.
For a residence with a market value of $100,000 and net assessed value of $32,750, this would be an increase of $38.42 for a year or $3.20 per month.
There will be short-term “growing pains” while the construction projects are completed, but they will be “well worth it once the finished product is done,” Briggs said.
“Before we finalize getting more space, we’re going to have to bring in a lot of construction people, because we’re already tight here anyway,” he said. "While that work's being done, we will be in school, and we’ll still have morning and afternoon traffic. Once we get inside the high school, we’ll still need to move students and staff around as we do everyday, but we’ll be in the remodeling phase.”
Rachel Bright, a Silver Creek board member, said she is glad to enter the phase of accepting bids for projects, and she is “looking forward to the construction at the high school that we have needed for many years now.”
“We’re just really excited to be able to move forward with construction projects that are imperative to the learning of everyone at the high school and to our growing population,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.