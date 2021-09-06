SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek School Corp. is moving to a mask requirement for the rest of the month following the state’s change in quarantine policies for K-12 schools.
Since the beginning of the school year, masks have been optional at Silver Creek, but the school board voted unanimously Monday to amend the district’s return to school plan with the aim of reducing the amount of student quarantines due to COVID-19 exposures.
Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors during the school day starting Tuesday, according to the new policy.
Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said more than 1,100 children have been quarantined in 23 days of school.
“We can sit here and debate safety, whether masks work, whether it doesn’t work, but what we cannot debate, in my opinion, is that kids are best — better off educationally — when they are sitting in front of their teacher,” he said.
Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order allowing schools to lift quarantine requirements for those identified as close contacts in the classroom setting — as long as the schools require masks and those students do not display any symptoms.
Silver Creek’s mask requirement will last at least until the end of the month in accordance with Holcomb’s executive order, which is scheduled to expire Sept. 30.
The level of quarantines has made it difficult for Silver Creek to remain in school due to staffing shortages. Last week, all four schools in the district completed eLearning, and the week before, Silver Creek Primary, Silver Creek Elementary and Silver Creek Middle School completed a week of eLearning.
Briggs said the updated policy is the only way the district will be able to keep kids in the school building.
“My No. 1 charge is to keep our kids physically in-school,” Briggs said. “We cannot go every month shut down for two weeks.”
Quarantines will still be required in certain scenarios, including close contacts who were exposed to COVID-19 during extracurricular activities, athletics or other situations where masks are not required.
“This is not going to eliminate quarantines,” Briggs said. “However, I’m hedging my bet that out of the next 23 school days, it’s not 1,100 times, and hopefully we do not have to shut down. We may, but this is the best chance that we have.”
The mask requirement is a change from a policy adopted by the Silver Creek board on Aug. 20, which would have required masks only if a school’s 7-day positivity rate reached 2% or higher.
In 23 days of school, the number of in-person learning days has included only 13 for the primary, elementary and middle school and 18 for the high school.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, Silver Creek has reported a total of 111 student cases and 11 staff cases since the start of the school year, and there are currently 12 student cases reported.
The total number of people who have been quarantined at each school so far includes 360 at the high school, 329 at the middle school, 291 at the elementary school and 163 at the primary school.
If a school reaches a 7-day positivity rate of 6% or more, the school would move to eLearning.
Silver Creek Board President Chris Rountree said he is “not a mask-person,” but he feels the new policy is the best way to reduce quarantines based on the state’s new guidelines.
Scott Groan, a Silver Creek board member, said although many people do not agree with the mask requirement, “we’re trying to do the best we can.”
Silver Creek board member Rachel Overberg said the mask requirement will allow the district to “maximize the number of students and staff in the building.”
“I appreciate the step that we’re taking — whatever our personal feelings are on masks, I’m glad we’re able to come to the table on this and make a decision that is best for our students,” she said.
Silver Creek board member Kristy Franklin said the board will reevaluate the decision at the end of the month and encouraged the public to view the policy change with an open mind.
“In my view, what’s more detrimental is [students] being out of the building,” she said. “And that’s not just affecting their education. For a lot of these kids, the building — public education in general — provides them food, stability, supervision.”
Sherry Stopher, a nurse at Silver Creek Elementary, was among the speakers during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. She said it has been overwhelming this year as the district faces a high level of quarantines, and she described the state’s update to quarantines as a “much-needed relief.”
She said masks “are a price we should be willing to pay for our students to not get sent home on quarantine.”
“We’re hopeful that this provision — we hope it has the potential to really give us a much better school year this year,” Stopher said. “We’ve had students that have come back from a quarantine and only been in school for a few days and get sent home again because of a re-exposure.”
“I’ve also had a mother break into tears the moment I called to tell her that her daughter was being quarantined, because she was a single mom, had started a new job, had no paid time off accrued and didn’t know what she was going to do, so I think the benefit to our community of not having to quarantine is great,” she said.
Some people at the meeting voiced strong opposition to mask-wearing, including a woman named Jennifer Matthews who compared mask mandates to “child abuse” and “psychological torture,” saying she believes it is her right to make the decision for her children.
“We the people are fed up, we are done, we will no longer comply,” she said.
One speaker voiced her support for the mask mandate but wants to see it extended to the end of the school year, saying “we’re not going to get over this in a short amount of time.”
Barbara Anderson is the grandmother of children in Silver Creek, including a granddaughter with asthma. She is concerned that her grandchild will be exposed to COVID-19, especially since she is at high risk.
Anderson said she supports the mask requirement to help reduce the spread.
“We all need to stop and put the safety and sanctity of our children’s lives first and foremost, so thank you for the decision you are making,” she said.
