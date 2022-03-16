FLOYD COUNTY — A $143,737 sum allocated to Silver Creek Water Corp. from American Rescue Plan funds was approved to be redirected from its original use at the Floyd County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The water corporation was initially granted the money in September 2021 for the installation of 15 new fire hydrants and valves.
Silver Creek Water Corp. Manager Scott Ham asked the commissioners Tuesday to allow the utility to use the funds instead to help purchase a vacuum excavator. The corporation’s board of directors would foot the rest of the cost of the equipment at $171,938.
Purchasing equipment is an eligible use of ARP funds, according to Director of Operations Don Lopp.
The corporation has had a small vacuum excavator for 17 years, Ham said, but a larger one would be more effective in time and cost. In order to ensure that buying a larger vacuum excavator is a better investment for the company, Ham said they have rented them to do test runs.
A new vacuum excavator is expected to last 25 years, Ham said.
The excavator will be used for a number of things, Ham said, including testing hydrant installation and taking inventory of service lines to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule (LCR).
If they do find any deficiencies with the service lines or they do not meet the LCR, Ham said the excavator can also be used to replace the lines.
Ham noted that there is a public safety benefit to this equipment as well. For the corporation to complete projects, they have to take up lanes and intersections, Ham said. With a larger excavator, he said they can finish a project in four to seven minutes, rather than an hour to an hour and a half.
Ham said that when they looked further into fire hydrant placement, they realized they did not have enough right-of-way.
“It’s basically edge of road to edge of road on some of the old ones,” Ham said.
Ham said they still plan to place more fire hydrants in the county, but in different locations. In alignment with the Silver Creek Water Corporation's master plan, Ham said they are looking to install 30 more hydrants in the county over three years.
Ham told the commissioners that the corporation is saving funds to purchase the hydrants.
“We’re doing some creative things to get more fire protection on the original road and using some of the new developments. Plus, we’re going back to where we already have easements along Charlestown Road that were required back in 1963, so we’re moving hydrant locations and still getting that area coverage,” Ham said.
The water corporation has been in contact with local fire departments to identify new areas that need fire hydrants, Ham said.
