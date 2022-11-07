NEW ALBANY — Sunday evening at the Parnell Center facility located at the Silver Heights Camp & Resort Center, the Silver Hills Historical Society held its annual fall meeting, a program lecture and banquet to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary.
The event generated much interest and was well-attended. The society has over 200 members, some of whom have never lived in Silver Hills, or even Indiana.
“We have members from all over the country. Our membership has no boundaries," said Kelly Carnighan, director of the Silver Hills Historical Society.
The main subject of the program was local figure, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice and politician Sherman Minton. Two authors, Linda Gugin and James St. Clair, wrote a book about his life. The book is entitled "Sherman Minton: New Deal Senator, Cold War Justice", and it was published in 1997.
Carnighan led into the program with a presentation about Minton. The audience watched a photo slideshow chronicling the family’s history. At first, Minton and his wife, Gertrude, did not own a home. They finally settled in at the Elizabeth and Walter Bulleit house, where they lived for over 30 years.
After the audience was given a brief history about the Minton family, Carnighan introduced the main speakers. Gugin and St. Clair have been fascinated with Minton for years.
“A person suggested that someone should write a book about Minton, and I thought that was a good idea,” St. Clair said of what motivated him to begin the project.
He continued and talked more about Minton, highlighting several details of Minton’s life and accomplishments.
“He decided to run for the U.S. Senate in 1934,” St. Clair told the audience about Minton’s victory. A few years later, Minton became a U.S. circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.
As soon as St. Clair was finished speaking, Gugin took the podium and began her portion of the lecture.
“I absolutely love writing about Sherman Minton. He was such a wonderful person, and I am honored to have learned about him as much as I did,” she said before she touched on Minton’s experience as a circuit court judge and his work with presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Harry S. Truman.
In addition to informing the audience about Minton’s professional life, she also discussed his personality and those whom he had influenced over the years.
“One of the biggest cases Minton was involved in was Brown v. the Board of Education,” Gugin said regarding the decision concerning equal public education at every academic level, which was resolved in 1954. “Minton always said the Brown v. the Board of Education was his most important case.”
Minton died on April 9, 1965, but Gugin and St. Clair’s book does not end with his death. Both authors talked about the aspects of Minton’s humanity and how he had such a positive impact on most everyone he met.
After the speakers finished their presentation, Carnighan told the audience a few interesting and humorous stories about Sherman Minton Jr. Minton’s granddaughter, April Minton Kieser, attended the program with her husband, Kent Kieser.
“I think the event was lovely. I am the daughter of his son, Sherman Minton Jr.,” Kieser said of her lineage.
Minton’s legacy lives on in his descendants, and his work will always be remembered by the residents of Silver Hills and the surrounding areas.
