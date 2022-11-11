NEW ALBANY — Thursday afternoon at the Villages at Historic Silvercrest senior community home, residents of the facility, staff, and guests honored our nation’s veterans with a parade and ceremony.
The turnout was good, as more people showed up for that event than the ones the staff had held prior.
Before the program began, Community Services Representative Elisabeth Petty said, “We’ve been doing this event for three years, but this is our biggest one yet. We want to honor our residents who are veterans; there are a lot of those. We are also honoring their spouses.”
As the parade began, Melanie Henderson, the director of Community Lifestyle and organizer of the event, officially opened the program.
Immediately after, singer Jennifer Beck led everyone in singing “America the Beautiful.” The Floyd Central Guard marched by those who were watching the parade. They were followed by local police and military vehicles. After the procession, Beck led everyone in the singing of the National Anthem.
Henderson then announced the event’s main presenter, Lieutenant Col. B. D. Gipe. She also gave us a brief biography of his life.
Gipe said, “The reason we are free today is because of the sacrifice those men made defending our country. The Constitution makes it so we stay free.”
After referencing Psalm 144:1, Gipe said it was time to hand the resident veterans their certificates of recognition and honor. Gipe then thanked and saluted each veteran while Henderson read off their names and said in what conflict and military branch they served.
Next, Henderson introduced Leah McMahan, the AP payroll coordinator at Silvercrest, who gave a heartfelt speech.
“I know this lifestyle is not for the weak,” McMann said regarding all those who are currently serving, including her husband. “We also realize not everyone who has made sacrifices is a soldier. Many of the loved ones of those who are fighting make sacrifices at home.”
Henderson then invited everyone who was related to a veteran to say the person’s name, as well in what branch they served. She also handed out other certificates to recognize the sacrifices the loved ones of the veterans serving our country made. Then, Beck led everyone in song for “God Bless America.”
McMahon said after the main event, “The community has been very helpful to me while my husband is away. Police officers and others make sure to come over and see if I need anything.”
Henderson said the following once everything was concluded, “We want to always not take for granted the sacrifice of those who allow us to remain a free nation. It is important for the youth of America to know about our country’s history and how we got where we are today.”
