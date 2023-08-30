NEW ALBANY — Amanda Simmons looks forward to continuing the legacy of the New Albany Theatre Arts program as she begins as the new director.
She began the position at New Albany High School on Monday amid a transition in leadership. Amy Miller, the school's theater director for nine years, moved into a new position as the NAHS dean of students at the start of the school year.
"I'm looking forward to producing really wonderful theater with the students and the other adults in the building," Simmons said. "It's exciting. It's fun. I can't wait to get started with the students and get them in the [auditorium] and start figuring things out."
Miller said Simmons brings "so much experience and great energy" to her role as the new theater director.
"She is a seasoned professional [who] will be able to relate to our students and continue the tradition of excellence in educational theater in New Albany High School," she said. "For me, it is a great joy to have someone so wonderful step into my shoes as I further my professional educational career."
She is happy to remain at NAHS in her new role, and she reflected on her experience as the theater director for the past nine years.
"I am proud to be a Bulldog and to have met so many wonderful students, family and community patrons through this position," Miller said. "I look forward to continuing those relationships and serving the students at New Albany in my new role as an administrator."
Simmons has worked for 20 years as a theater educator in Kentucky. She began in Shelby County, Kentucky, where she worked at the elementary level before moving to the high school level at Shelby County High School and Collins High School.
She eventually took a break from working in schools, but she remained involved in theater education at Actors Theatre of Louisville, StageOne and the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
Simmons has a bachelor's degree in theater and a master's degree in communications from Morehead State University, and she is pursuing a master's degree from Roosevelt University in theater directing.
For nine years, she was the theater director for Mercy Academy in Louisville. She was with students at the International Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, when she learned that the position was open.
As she interviewed for the NAHS position, she felt confident it was the next step in her career.
"I really loved the environment, the culture of the school, how much they support the arts," Simmons said. "They back this program, and it's like a legacy program. It's so important to this community."
Simmons said although she just started on Monday, the transition is going smoothly, and it doesn't feel like her first week.
"I just feel like I've been here for a while," she said. "I knew that the transition would be good because Amy is still in the building. There are so many questions, and she's helping me through that, especially with a big show at the beginning and being dropped in and ready to roll."
She is beginning to work with students as they rehearse the fall musical. New Albany Theatre Arts was selected by Music Theatre International to pilot a new show called "May We All," a country musical created by Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line.
"It has been so fun," Simmons said. "The more that I read it and the more that I dig it, it's about finding your place, and what a great show for me to start in. That's our first show together, and we're finding our place."
In the spring, the program will produce a show that will serve as Simmons' thesis show for her theater directing degree.
In addition to working with students, Simmons enjoys working with other adults who can serve as mentors for the kids.
"I think it's really important that students have mentors in their field that they want to go into or want to know more [about], so I've always tried to bring in adults to mentor the students, to teach them something that maybe I'm not as knowledgeable in," she said. "So they get that real-world experience and they get networking."
She enjoys the collaborative nature of theater education and directing, saying that although she is in charge of the program, "we all have a voice."
Simmons said she plans to listen to her students to understand their expectations for the program.
"I'm looking to see what the students want to learn next," she said. "In all of my classes, I've been saying, what do you want to know more about? Where can we go next with you all? Do you want to learn more about improv? Then let's do that."
She loves working with high school students, she said.
"I love that moment when they get it... it's such a fulfilling moment when you've worked on something and that moment clicks or they feel it — they feel how it all gels together and their eyes just light up."
Simmons said she is looking forward to participating in New Albany Theatre Arts' upcoming Black and Red Gala, a fundraising event that will take place on Sept. 22 at The Calumet Club in New Albany.
"That's one thing that I love — that we're doing a gala to support the theater students and to support their success in the program and making sure that the program is sustainable," she said. "I think that is wonderful."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.