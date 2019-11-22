FLOYDS KNOBS – At 88 years old, Kent McCaffrey still remembers it clearly.
He was a young student at Indiana University, part of the first-ever IU Men's Concert Choir, now called "Singing Hoosiers." They were headed on the road to perform at his alma mater, New Albany High School, where he graduated in 1949.
However, he hadn't been in the group long enough to learn all the songs, like the other singers, and he didn't want to disappoint his former classmates and friends. His fellow singers agreed to give him a helping hand.
"There were several places in the songs where either we had to stop real quickly or we all had to be quiet real quickly," McCaffrey recalled, as clear as the time when this happened in the fall of 1949. "Well, they set it up so the guy behind me would punch me in the back and that was my signal to just be quiet."
Efficient fix, for the time crunch, he remembered.
The singing group also had subgroups that toured. McCaffrey was part of a four-man a cappella quartet dubbed the "Varsity Four." McCaffrey opened a manila envelope, containing a photo from that time, still in pristine condition. He pointed out himself and named the three standing with him as well. He talked about the pitch pipe they used, playing one note, before the group took off, in tune singing together.
"We were pretty good," he said, with a grin. "After we graduated, they had organizations asking for us. They ended up creating other quartets and called them the 'Varsity Four', because of the reputation we had."
With what started with about 50 men has grown to 85 students, a mix of men and women. The Grammy-nominated group will be performing at Floyd Central High School on Friday, Jan. 31. The concert is free to students and $10 per adult ticket.
As part of the concert, Singing Hoosiers alumni will be recognized that night as well.
McCaffrey, who hasn't heard the group perform for about a decade, is hoping to be invited on stage to sing. He said he is ready to perform.
"I'm still singing in the church choir," he explained. "So, I've kind of kept my pipes going."
New Albany's Bill Lohmeyer, now retired attorney, was also in the group during its early years, from 1951-52. Now at 85, he too is still singing.
"As a non-music major, it took up a lot of my time," he said of rehearsals and performances. "I've been singing since I was 3 years old. Any time I had the opportunity to sing, I was proud to do it."
Janie Whaley, retired principal of FCHS, is the chair of the Singing Hoosiers concert.
"I really wanted to have the Singing Hoosiers come while we have two recent grads in the group," Whaley said. "It was always my goal as principal that students know that music was a lifelong gift. That's something you can do all your life that when you walk out of the doors of high school, you can still continue to be involved in music, and so this is another reason that I wanted to bring them so that they can see, oh, I could do that in college."
Marielle Hug is a Singing Hoosiers member as well as a student-teacher at FCHS. She is looking forward to taking on a different role for her students, this time on stage.
"Singing Hoosiers is a collegiate show choir," she explained. "We do a wide variety of styles. We do pop, jazz, classical American songbook traditional songs. We dance."
She said it's an elite group and once past the audition process, members have to rehearse daily, Monday through Friday and some weekends.
Cindy Kanning, who is doing marketing for the event, said she expects tickets, especially free student tickets, to go fast. She encourages those interested to reserve their seats early.
Tickets are available now and can be reserved or purchased through the ticket office at 812-542-2284 or at www.floydcentraltheatre.org. Proceeds will support FCHS's music and theater arts programs.
