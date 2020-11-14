INDIANAPOLIS — One ticket matched all five numbers in the estimated $403,000 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing that occurred last Saturday night, Nov. 7. Steven Brackens, 48, a single dad of two girls and widow of 11 years from Sellersburg, claimed his prize at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in downtown Indianapolis this week.
Following last Saturday night's drawing, Brackens woke up early Sunday morning and pulled up the Hoosier Lottery app to check his ticket on his phone as he always does. “At first when I checked the Hoosier Lottery app I thought it was a $200 win,” he said. “I checked again and realized it was a much bigger win! That night I did not sleep at all.”
The first person Brackens told was his oldest brother. He has 18 brothers and sisters.
Brackens decided to claim his jackpot prize right away, and immediately set an appointment with a financial planner.
“As a single dad with two daughters, ages 15 and 19, this is going to help us a lot. This is going to be really helpful!” Brackens said. “God always has a plan. I was in the right place at the right time. My mom was a preacher and always told me to do the right thing. I want to make sure my girls are covered and have what they need.”
He plans to use the winnings to pay off his house, car and medical bills, and buy his youngest daughter a car that is safe for her to drive.
A loyal player of the Hoosier Lottery, Brackens indicated he has been playing since the Lottery started more than 30 years ago, and prefers draw games like CA$H 5. He tends to use numbers surrounding birthdays in the family; however, he won the jackpot on a Quick Pick random set of numbers. Previous prizes he has won recently from Hoosier Lottery games include $5,200 on two separate occasions.
The retail outlet that sold the winning ticket for the Nov. 7 drawing is Circle K #86 located at 401 State St. in New Albany.
Brackens is retired, having previously worked as a maintenance worker at Pillsbury. He stays busy by being a father, doing maintenance work on rental properties and driving for Lyft and Uber.
CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.
