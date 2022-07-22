SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Southern Indiana Realtors Association’s board of directors voted unanimously Friday to retain the organization’s CEO after some of the group’s members criticized her for sharing an Islamophobic post on her personal Facebook page.
In a statement released following the emergency meeting, SIRA board members said CEO Glenda Gasparine was not asked to resign and she wasn’t terminated. The board requested her to attend diversity training.
The board didn’t directly condemn the post in the statement, but it did criticize SIRA members who spoke to the News and Tribune.
“The Directors can tell you that her sharing of a post created by someone else is not a reflection of any specific beliefs of the Directors or SIRA full membership,” directors said in the statement. “The actions of a very few members of SIRA who chose the press, and not those processes afforded to them by their membership in SIRA, to seek action or redress, if any, is inappropriate and disappointing.”
Gasparine shared a since deleted post on her personal Facebook page this week credited to Brian Canfield. He details an alleged encounter at a diversity training seminar in which the author states he asked questions to a Muslim imam about his faith. The author makes false statements about imams directing all of their followers to kill anyone who doesn’t adhere to Islam.
In interviews with the News and Tribune for a story that published Thursday, three SIRA members expressed concern over the CEO’s sharing of the post and how it could reflect upon the organization.
Gasparine, who didn’t respond to the News and Tribune’s requests for comment for the initial story, released a statement following Friday’s board meeting. She acknowledged sharing the post but stated she doesn’t agree with its message.
“The exchange was contentious, and it included misinformation and inaccurate statements about the Muslim faith,” Gasparine said of the post. “I shared the post within a private Facebook group without making comment because, I assumed at the time, it warranted no comment. But clearly, I should have added a comment to ensure it was viewed in the context I intended: The shared post was Islamophobic and reprehensible.”
Gasparine said in her statement that the comments made by the creator of the post “do not reflect in anyway my views on the Muslim faith, or any other faith. Nor do they reflect the views or mindset of anyone affiliated with Southern Indiana Realtors Association.”
“I am sorry I shared the Facebook post. It created difficulties for southern Indiana realtors, raised concerns by area residents and – most importantly – my sharing of the post gave unnecessary attention to a message of religious bigotry,” she said.
The Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, issued a statement Thursday night stating that everyone deserves equal treatment when attempting to find a home.
“Gasparine’s choice to share bigot material with her followers certainly leaves a fair doubt as to her ability to provide that equal treatment,” said CAIR Director of Research and Advocacy Corey Saylor. “She should immediately meet with local Muslim leaders to learn facts about our faith or resign her position.”
