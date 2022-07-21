SOUTHERN INDIANA — A Facebook post by the president and CEO of the Southern Indiana Realtors Association (SIRA) has been brought to the attention of the association’s board for review.
Glenda Gasparine made a post on her personal Facebook account this week that other SIRA members criticized for being discriminatory and Islamaphobic.
Gasparine’s post was copied and pasted from another user about a Christian person’s alleged encounter at a diversity training seminar. The post falsely states that imams, Muslim worship leaders, follow the idea that killing people who do not follow Islam will ensure Muslims a place in Heaven.
In the original post the author Brian Canfield said: “The Muslim religion is the faster growing religion per capita in the United States, especially in the minority races...In twenty years there will be enough Muslim voters in the U.S. to elect the President.”
The post has since been deleted from Gasaprine’s page, according to SIRA member Paul Kiger. The News and Tribune obtained screenshot photos of the post.
Kiger said that the post was brought to the attention of the SIRA board of directors.
“My hope is that our board of directors calls an immediate emergency meeting and then they ask for her resignation,” he said.
SIRA members Staci Thompson and Lincoln Crum both said that they hope the board of directors responds to the situation.
Crum said that he is curious what the board will say but he is not at this time calling for her resignation.
When contacted, SIRA board President Vince Vissing referred the News and Tribune to their attorney John Kraft. Kraft was unable to comment before the paper’s deadline.
SIRA members noted that the post is not an accurate reflection of the association.
"As a Christian that is not my representation. As a member of the association of realtors, this is not what represents our majority," Kiger said.
Thompson said that the post does not reflect her own attitude or any real estate agent that she is surrounded by in the Southern Indiana community.
In their profession, Kiger said that realtors are held to a code of ethics and are to uphold the Fair Housing Act, giving equal opportunities to everyone.
Crum said that realtors are required to take a fair housing course as a part of their continuing education.
As a real estate agent, Thompson said her job is to help people in the public.
“My personal opinion is we should always be raising the bar for our industry, which in turn would raise the bar for our community. I don’t feel that our leadership has embraced that,” she said.
Kiger referenced patterns of discrimination in real estate from the 1940s to the 1980s in the United States. He noted that it is not difficult for real estate agents to assume a buyer’s identity based on their last name on contracts.
“What would happen if a Muslim buyer who lost out on a house with a multiple offer situation and then they later read a statement from the CEO that supports this kind of culture that she posted?” he said.
Crum and Kiger also pointed to how it would look for SIRA if Muslim buyers, sellers or SIRA members were to see the CEO make that kind of post.
Kiger questioned how a current or future Muslim SIRA member would feel if they read that post and then had to meet Gasparine for business.
Though the post was made on her personal account, SIRA members still think Gasporine was in the wrong.
Crum said that in the world with a tight-knit realtors community, lines can get blurred between professional and personal and that is something they all have to be cognizant of.
Kiger said that as the CEO, Gasparine should uphold the industry’s anti-discriminatory policies and procedures. He also said that this is not the first time that he has been made aware of Gasparine posting radical ideology, such as the Islamaphobic post.
“This is probably the icing on the cake,” he said.
Neither Kiger nor Crum were aware of any federal regulations specifically regarding posts made on personal accounts.
Crum said that he plans run for the board of directors because he wants to ensure that behavior like Gasparine’s does not continue.
The News and Tribune contacted Gasparine for a comment on Wednesday and Thursday, but she did not respond prior to the paper’s printing deadline.
