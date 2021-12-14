HENRYVILLE — One step closer to finally being able to provide Southern Indiana residents with their goat cheeses, the owners of Sirocco Ridge Farm are now getting settled with a new creamery installed on their farm.
After opening the farm eight years ago, David Taylor and Beth Boesche-Taylor began using their newfound free time during the pandemic to experiment in cheesemaking. While the pandemic helped inspire the cheesemaking idea, the Taylors are the first to admit that it has also created a small rollercoaster of events for the farm.
Earlier in 2021, Sirocco Ridge cheese production came to a halt after the local creamery the Taylors used shut down because of the pandemic. But the local restaurants and cheesemongers who purchased the cheese have been patiently awaiting the return of production.
Now with a creamery sitting between the barn and the house on the property, David and Beth expect to have cheese in the spring.
“We’re excited because of now being our own cheesemakers we can experiment with new types,” David said, “I’m not really saying we’re going to have dozens and dozens of kinds of cheese, but I think if you come in the spring and come in the fall you’re going to actually find a different selection of cheeses.”
And while they are thrilled to begin experimenting in making their own flavors of cheese, they will also be dipping their feet into the world of gelato, “which is the best ice cream for goat milk,” according to David.
“The demand for gelato around the country is increasing, and we just want to get into that,” David said.
Farm manager Mikaela Thomas is working to ensure that the Sirocco Ridge Farm cheeses are present in markets in Southern Indiana and Louisville. Thomas said that the cheese will be sold at the Jeffersonville Farmers Market by the Big Four Bridge.
David said that they are thinking about having single servings of the gelato to sell at the markets as well.
“We’ve been looking at lots of different types of ways to keep sustainable in our packaging and everything,” Thomas said, “It’s definitely in flux at the moment but we’re still exploring all the different options.”
The creamery, originally expected to arrive on the farm in September or October, finally arrived in Henryville on Dec. 7. David said that once again, COVID-19 halted their timeline as they faced supply chain issues.
“COVID kept, in a sense, coming again and coming again,” David said.
Though David and Beth are excited to finally have the creamery on the farm, its delayed arrival does mean that it is unlikely that they will have a test run of cheesemaking by the end of the year, as they await inspections and licenses.
The does that will produce milk for the cheese and gelato are nearing a break from milking as they prepare for kidding season, when the farm will welcome baby goats into the world.
When the goats do find themselves back in the milking parlor, the milk will be directly channeled from the cooling tank in the milk room to the pasteurizer in the next door creamery.
Beth and David are setting up the inside of the creamery, beginning to unwrap all of the dairy equipment and preparing for the addition of tables and a small refrigerator.
The creamery has two aging rooms built in it that will allow them to create multiple types of cheeses at the same time, particularly gouda and manchego.
The Taylors are thinking about potentially having guest cheese designers at the creamery to help come up with ideas for cheese and help name them.
Having worked with Louisville restaurant Open Caribbean Kitchen in the past selling halal goat meat to them, David said they might be able to work together in this aspect as well and have one of the co-chefs be a guest cheese designer.
Built on the idea of sustainability, the Sirocco Ridge Farm owners kept this concept in mind when deciding to start making their cheeses themselves. The creamery is inside of a recycled 45-foot shipping container.
The creamery was designed by Don’s Dairy Supply in New York. The dairy equipment company’s warehouse burned in 2017, and it had been working to get back into business.
Beth said that it was important for them to support the people who have been doing good dairy work for a long time and ensure they continue to go on.
“We’re excited about bringing dairy back to Clark County but we’re also really excited about, it’s a larger community — a network of farmers,” Beth said.
The Taylors are grateful to the many small farmers and businesses that have helped them along this cheesemaking journey, including the Pennsylvania farmer who hauled the shipping container to Indiana; Furnish Towing and Recovery, the local company that helped pull the container up the driveway when it got stuck; Padgett, a New Albany crane company that set the container in place, as well as Jeffersonville-based Stemler Plumbing.
“It’s fun to know the people who make this project happen,” Beth said.
