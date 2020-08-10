God led the way for Sister Teresa Kang, from Taiwan, to the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana.
On Sunday, July 26, Sister Teresa professed first vows as a Sister of Providence at the celebration of Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, as Sister Teresa and all in attendance witnessed God’s directions for her action.
“Before entering, I felt a strong calling to religious life and felt God was directing me to the Sisters of Providence,” Sister Teresa said. “Now, in a very different way, I feel it is not only where God led me, but where I truly belong.”
Sister Teresa entered the Sisters of Providence in September 2017. She studied religious sciences at Robert Bellarmine Theologate of Fu Jen University, located in Taiwan. She served at St. Dominican Mission Center and also ministered with the terminally ill, and at a youth ministry center.
But in the back of her mind, Sister Teresa had always thought of becoming a woman religious. Her friend from college, Sister of Providence Anna Fan, had already become a sister. She wrote Sister Teresa frequently, encouraging her to join her in the United States.
After some nudging from her friend and a conversation with her father, Sister Teresa came to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods to participate in a Come and See Weekend in 2016.
“The very first night when I slept in the Motherhouse, I felt so peaceful, so much at home … like I was here before,” Sister Teresa said.
That weekend convinced Sister Teresa that she was being called to become a Catholic Sister.
With her profession of first vows, Sister Teresa will continue her journey with the Congregation. She is currently taking English language studies at DePaul University and will then study for a degree in pastoral counseling.
“I hope to use this degree to return to Taiwan to be a minister to young adults,” Sister Teresa said.
She said professing first vows makes her feel even more at home.
“I am so happy now to be able to really BE a Sister of Providence with all of my sisters and all of God’s people,” she said.
“We are always welcoming new women who wish to join in our mission,” said Sister Jenny Howard, a member of the Congregation Leadership Team. “The purpose of this Congregation is to honor Divine Providence and to further God’s loving plans by devoting ourselves to works of love, mercy, and justice in service among God’s people.
“We’re very blessed to have new members so that together we can carry forward God’s mission in our world.”
Would you like to learn more about life as a Sister of Providence? Visit SistersofProvidence.org or contact Vocation Director Sister Joni Luna at 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
