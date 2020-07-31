Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
People of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, beautiful music, and a time for silence and spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.
Join the livestream at https://spsmw.org/visit/taize/?utm_source=shortlink&utm_medium=print&utm_campaign=taize.sistersofprovidence.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/519759528586722/.
Remaining Taizé Prayer gatherings through 2020 include Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
For more information, call 812-535-2952 or go to http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/.
First Baptist Church of Jeffersonville
As a precaution and for the safety of all, First Baptist Church. Jeffersonville, has closed its doors for in-person worship for this Sunday, Aug. 2. However, the sermon series will continue online through You Tube and Facebook. The topic this Sundaty is “Jesus the Christ” (John 1:14).
For information about Zoom opportunities, call the church at 812-283-6136. Pastor Tony Gualtieri’s Bible study class is available each Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on You Tube and FaceTime.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Rd, Georgetown, will host a concert by Sons of Liberty, 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1. The celebration will continue Sunday, Aug. 22, with the 99th Homecoming.
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m., morning service 10:45 a.m. Revival services will be Sunday through Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with a guest speaker, Rev. Paul Long from Fyfe, AL.
