JEFFERSONVILLE — A situation Wednesday at Claysburg Tower that had brought Jeffersonville police tactical teams and negotiators to the complex ended safely in one arrest.
Police were called to the scene at 1306 Wall Street earlier that day about 1 p.m. on reports of a domestic situation and determined a battery had occurred.
Police made contact with the victim and secured the victim's safety.
It was believed a suspect was barricaded in the apartment. Detective Major Isaac Parker of the Jeffersonville Police Department said that suspect was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on an attempted murder charge.
After more than five hours, JPD officers were able to take the suspect, who is now in the Clark County Jail, into custody.
The News and Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.
