On Monday, Southern Indiana Works officially opened the registration for its Strategic Talent Attraction Retention Series (STARS). There are three session, and each will be offered once in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, and Scott counties. The session will last approximately 90 minutes, and are worth 1.5 SHRM or HRCI credits for each workshop.
Topics include the following:
Work Based Learning 101: What is it and how it can be used it to recruit and keep talent. SIW and Align Southern Indiana will provide information on Registered Apprenticeships Programs and Hosting Internships including available resources to get your Work Based Learning strategy implemented.
SoINAccess Employer Network: Find out why it is essential to target underrepresented populations in the workforce specifically: Individuals with Disabilities, Justice Involved Individuals, and Newcomers to America. Learn the advantages and benefits of joining the SoInAccess Employer Network.
Give Employers a Chance (or two): Krieg Devalut LLP’s Labor and Employment attorneys will present on how leveraging equal opportunity laws to create a thriving environment. Explore ways to develop robust, employee-responsive policies to support all workers, including members of historically underrepresented groups and those needing a second chance.
Cost for one workshop is $15 or $30 if you sign up for all three. Light refreshments will be served at each workshops.
You can learn more about STARS and register at www.soinworks.com/STARS
