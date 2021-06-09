Six young women from the Southern Indiana area are among the candidates who will compete for the 2021 title of Miss Indiana or Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen.
The contestants from Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties are:
Miss Indiana candidates
Miss Harvest Homecoming is Elizabeth Hallal, 20, of Georgetown. A student at Ball State University, Elizabeth’s talent is a vocal performance and her social impact initiative is “The Triple A Project: Accessibility to the Arts for All.”
Miss Collegiate South is Meadow Ryann, 21, of New Albany. A student at Ball State University, Meadow’s talent is a vocal performance with guitar and her social impact initiative is “You Were Meant For Me.”
Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen candidates
Miss Collegiate South's Outstanding Teen is Hannah Grace Colin, 16, of New Albany. A student at Acellus Academy, Hannah’s talent is lyrical dance and her social impact initiative is “KINDness Wins.”
Miss Wabash Valley's Outstanding Teen is Ella Doddridge, 17, of Greenville. A student at Floyd Central High School, Ella’s talent is lyrical dance and her social impact initiative is “Exponential Potential: Mentoring Others to Believe in Themselves.”
Miss Northeast's Outstanding Teen is Ellise Edwards, 17, of Corydon. A student at Floyd Central High School, Ellise’s talent is dance and her social impact initiative is “Blessings In a Backpack.”
Miss Harvest Homecoming's Outstanding Teen is Lexie Stites, 18, of Greenville. A student at Floyd Central High School, Lexie’s talent is tap dance and her social impact initiative is “Dance Across Borders.”
On Wednesday June 16, the young women will gather in Zionsville for the first time in two years to begin competition for more than $60,000 in scholarships and the titles.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of all Miss Indiana and Miss America competitions in 2020.
Three nights of preliminary competition on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings start at 7 p.m. and will end in the Miss Indiana Final Competition on Saturday, June 19 starting at 6 p.m.
By the end of the evening, both Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021 will be crowned. Winners will go on to compete for the titles of Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.
A few tickets are still available at www.MissIndiana.org, but COVID protocols have limited the number of tickets to allow for social distancing of audience members. All audience members will also be required to wear face coverings as will candidates when they are in groups onstage. (No masks will be required during individual competition.)
A livestream will be available for a small charge during all nights of competition. Details on how to access the livestream will be posted soon at MissIndiana.org and on Miss Indiana social media channels.
Fans, friends and family can help ensure that their favorite contestant secures a spot in the Final Competition by voting for her to be a finalist at: Vote.MissIndiana.Org. Only the Top 10 contestants in Miss and Teen, plus the People’s Choice winners, will compete for the titles on Finals Night. Each vote costs $1.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.