Six sisters of Providence celebrating Jubilees

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS — Six Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with ties to the New Albany area are celebrating Jubilees this year.
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods sponsor Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, located at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located just northwest of downtown Terre Haute, which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Saint Mother Theodore Guerin founded the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in 1840. Today, Sisters of Providence minister in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Asia, through works of love, mercy and justice.
Sister Marie McCarthy is a native of Chicago Heights. She now ministers as the Associate Director of Programs for the Leadership Conference of Women Religious in Silver Spring, Md. She is celebrating 60 years with the Congregation this year. Sister Marie entered the Congregation on Sept. 12, 1960, from St. Liborius Parish, Steger, Ill. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1968. During her time in New Albany, Sister Marie ministered as a teacher at Holy Family from 1965-67.
Sister Mary Moloney is a native of Chicago. She now ministers as a volunteer at White Violet Center for Eco-Justice and as a spiritual director at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Sister Mary is also celebrating 60 years with the Congregation this year. Sister Mary, formerly Sister Mary John, entered the Congregation on Sept. 12, 1960, from St. Hilary Parish, Chicago. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1968. During her time in the New Albany area, Sister Mary ministered as a teacher at Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville from 1965-68.
Sister Nancy Reynolds is a native of Indianapolis. She now ministers as a canonical consultant and appointed prioress of the Carmelite Nuns in Louisville. Sister Nancy is celebrating 60 years with the Congregation this year. Sister Nancy, formerly Sister Ann Carita, entered the Congregation on Sept. 12, 1960, from Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral Parish, Indianapolis. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1968. During her time in the New Albany area, Sister Nancy ministered as a teacher at Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville from 1965-66 and 1971-78.
Sister Winifred Mary Sullivan is a native of Terre Haute. She now ministers as a sewer for Linden Leaf Gifts at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods and is celebrating 75 years with the Congregation this year. Sister Winifred Mary entered the Congregation on July 22, 1945, from St. Ann Parish, Terre Haute. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1953. During her time in New Albany, she ministered as a teacher at Holy Family from 1958-60.
Sister Mary Roger Madden is a native of Decatur, Ill. She now ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, and is celebrating 80 years in the Congregation this year. Sister Mary Roger entered the Congregation on Sept. 16, 1940, from St. Patrick Parish, Decatur. She professed perpetual vows on Jan. 23, 1949. During her time in the New Albany area, Sister Mary Roger ministered as a teacher at Our Lady of Providence High School in Clarksville from 1964-65.
Sister Annette Schipp is a native of Ferdinand. She now ministers in prayer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, and is celebrating 80 years in the Congregation this year. Sister Annette entered the Congregation on Jan. 6, 1940, from St. Joseph Parish, Jasper. She professed perpetual vows on Aug. 15, 1948.During her time in New Albany, Sister Annette ministered as a receptionist at the Providence Retirement Home from 1991-93.
More information about the Sisters of Providence and their ministries may be found at SistersofProvidence.org.