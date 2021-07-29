Sixteen businesses will benefit from the second round of COVID-19 relief funding by the City of Charlestown. These local businesses will have a total of $150,000 dispersed among them.
The funding is part of The Office of Community and Rural Affairs Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to help Indiana rural communities grow, thrive and prosper.
Recipients may use the funding for working capital expenses that include, but are not limited to, employee salaries, general operating expenses and marketing/advertising expenses.
“Charlestown’s small business owners are the heart of our community,” Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said. “I’m extremely grateful to OCRA and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch for making these grants available and I’m proud that Charlestown is a recipient for a second round of relief funding. These funds will help keep our businesses open, our residents employed and our economy moving as we work through the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.”
The businesses receiving funds are:
• Absolutely You Salon
• Amanda Flowers – Hair Stylist
• Bruce’s Floors
• Cobblestone Hotel and Suites
• Charlestown Pizza Company
• China Garden Buffet
• David M Broughton Insurance Agency
• Henderson Flower Shop
• K9K Solutions, LLC
• Little Caesar’s
• Must See Antiques
• Plum Polka Dots Boutique
• SS Home Improvement
• Sunshine Chiropractic
• Yello Sno
• Yamato
In April, the first round of relief resulted in 34 Charlestown small businesses receiving grants.
