INDIANA — The Indiana State Department of Health has added two more presumptive positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to six.
According to a news release, the two newest cases were found in Adams and Boone counties. The first case was detected March 6 in a Marion County resident who had recently traveled to Boston. There have been no deaths in Indiana attributed to the disease.
Nationwide, there are 647 cases confirmed in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, with 25 deaths.
For more information and updates follow the Indiana State Department of Health at https://on.in.gov/COVID19.
