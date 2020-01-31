JEFFERSONVILLE — The sixth of seven suspects connected to a shooting Jan. 22 in Jeffersonville has been arrested in Clark County.
Allisha Rainbolt, 23, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Jeffersonville. She's charged with a level 2 felony for burglary with a deadly weapon and is currently held in Clark County jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
Five other suspects in the case have already been arrested, including the two victims who face drugs charges and have since been released.
Marciez Sewell, 24, Ethan James, 21 and Austin Wilson, 22, each face multiple felonies, the highest a level 2, for what police say was their role in the incident, reported just after 4 a.m. that morning.
The two victims, James Hendrick and Clayton Pierce, were each charged with two level 6 felonies for possession and a class A misdemeanor.
Raegan Kent, also charged with a level 2 felony for burglary with a deadly weapon, has not yet been taken into custody.
James is held in Clark County on a $155,000 cash-only bond; Sewell and Wilson are held in other jurisdictions facing separate charges before extradition to Clark County.
Court records show police responded to the 600 block of East Maple Street just after 4 a.m. Jan. 22 on a report of gunshots. There, they found Hendrick and Pierce, who said they had been shot by intruders; they were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the two men were at their apartment with Rainbolt and Kent when Sewell, James and Wilson "rushed in." At one point, Hendrick and Pierce were shot, and the intruders are said to have taken an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.
Investigators say Rainbolt and Kent had conspired with the three intruders, leaving the door unlocked and telling them where the drugs and cash were kept.
