NEW ALBANY — Thursday evening at the Floyd County Public Library, the Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society held its monthly meeting.
The featured speaker was Autumn White, and the title of her presentation was Slate Run Cemetery. She accompanied her words with a slideshow.
Before the official part of the program began, one of the group’s members talked briefly about the (Un)Known Project, which is currently going on in Louisville and how people can contribute wills and other legal documents to help find the names of unknown African Americans who were enslaved in the state of Kentucky. The project is a collaboration between the Frazier History Museum and other Louisville departments. Hannah Drake and Josh Miller are the leaders of the project.
White began her portion of the program by talking about her early fascination with Slate Run Cemetery.
“When we were coming home from church, I saw a sign that read, Slate Run Cemetery. I was intrigued when I saw the sign, and I wanted to find out as much as I could about the cemetery.”
White then began presenting information and facts to the audience. Slate Run Cemetery does not have a legal address, but it’s located near the Asian Buffet on Charlestown Road in New Albany. The site was established in 1861, but the first documented burial there was in 1850. There were once a school and a church near the area, which are no longer there. Seventy-five to 85% of the square footage is owned by the City of New Albany. New Albany Town Trustee David Brewer oversees the cemetery today.
“The name of the last person buried there was Mary Alice Truesdell Turner. She was buried in 1989,” White told the audience as she showed us a slide of the grave. There are a total of at least 75 people buried there.
White then gave us a general overview of her research process. Some of the steps involved were: taking photos, checking information online, and searching local libraries.
The speaker talked about the aspect of restoration. Because limestone graves are hard to clean and maintain, White needed to obtain special permission to exhume half buried stones and then clean them gently. For example, she used a toothbrush to clean the grave of a man named John Mitchell. After that, she showed the audience slides of a stone she left out in the rain to clean, which actually did the entire job for her.
After the main portion of the program was concluded, White opened up the floor for questions and discussion. Some of the audience members asked questions about what other organizations had any information pertaining to Slate Run Cemetery, and they gave the speaker some additional resources she can use to further her research.
“My research will always continue and never be complete. I’m going to keep looking for information about the cemetery,” White said.
Despite the issues that come with maintaining a cemetery, including overgrowth, Brewer plans to restore the cite and all the graves within.
“I don’t know when these changes are going to take place, but any good change will be worth it,” White said as she reiterated about the importance of restoring a historical site.
