NEW ALBANY — A New Albany school is finding imaginative ways to keep student minds engaged with reading.
Tuesday was National Read Across America day, and at Slate Run Elementary School in New Albany, the whole week was devoted to various reading activities.
On Tuesday, students and staff dressed up as their favorite book characters, and theme days are planned throughout the week.
“[The kids] have been so excited in wanting to share their favorite characters,” said Slate Run Literacy Coach Cheryl Tansey. “Just that reading at home and the love of reading — I think it’s just a great way to motivate them to continue reading so they can learn as much as they can.”
The month of March kicked off a reading challenge for the school in which students are challenged to read or be read to for 20 minutes a night, or 100 minutes a week.
The goal is for the school to reach 130,000 minutes of reading by March 26.
Amanda Larson, media specialist at Slate Run Elementary, organized another way for classrooms to celebrate Read Across America.
She pulled a “hodgepodge” of books from shelves of the school library to represent each U.S. state and Washington D.C., and the 51 books were divided between classrooms for teachers to read aloud to students.
Most books are set in or related to a person from the state, such as “Blueberries for Sal,” a picture book set in Maine, and the Georgia book about Juliette Gordon Low, the founder of the Girl Scouts.
“Some of them are about Native American tribes, some are set in the Civil Rights era,” Larson said.
Some of the selected books are specifically about a state, including a book about Rhode Island that Larson read to a class Tuesday morning.
The activity helps students learn that “we are such a big, broad, unique country with such a rich history,” Larson said.
“They’re so young — I think sometimes it’s hard to imagine a world outside of Indiana, so I like the idea of them getting this broader picture of where we live.”
These types of reading activities allow students to be engaged in the class together, Larson said.
“Things that bring the school together I think are really meaningful, because a lot of times it’s hard to get everybody on the same page,” she said.
“They’re at different reading levels and experience levels, so when we can do something like this where they all get to get involved, it makes it feel like more of a school family,” Larson said.
Tansey organized many of the Read Across America events, including a “Book Read-in” Friday where kids can take 10 to 30 minutes “to snuggle up up and enjoy a book and a snack.”
Slate Run Principal Amy Niemeier said it warms her heart to see students involved in the Read Across America activities.
“This has just been such a challenging school year, so any time that we can have theme days and challenges and really get involved with the learning, that’s exciting,” she said.
