NEW ALBANY — A New Albany school has received a large supply of diverse books to allow students to see themselves reflected in the pages of the books they read in the classroom, as well as offer insight into the experiences of others.
Teachers gathered Wednesday in the library of Slate Run Elementary to pick up boxes of new books to take back to their classrooms. The books were funded by a $5,000 grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
The effort to bring the books into the school was led by Amanda McMonigle, who is a parent of two children in New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. and a member of the NAFC Educational Foundation. She applied for the grant last spring, and she hopes to be able to take diverse books to even more schools in the future.
“I probably about eight years ago became aware of the importance of diversity in children’s books, but at the same time I also became aware of the lack of diversity in children’s books,” she said.
Slate Run has received almost 300 books for classrooms across the school through the grant, about 20 to 25 books per classroom. The selection of books varies by grade and student development level, and the books represent diverse authors and characters, including those who are typically underrepresented, according to McMonigle.
About 45% of students at the school are Black or multiracial, and a small portion are Hispanic or Asian, according to Slate Run Principal Amy Niemeyer.
McMonigle notes the educational concept of “windows and mirrors” regarding the effect of representation in children’s books.
“A book can serve as window to children who are typically represented, and they have the opportunity to look into a world or an experience that’s unfamiliar to them,” she said. “The hope of that is that it fosters understanding and empathy.”
“But then on the flip side, a book can also serve as a mirror to kiddos that are underrepresented,” she said. “They get the opportunity to see themselves in a book, and what it does to that child is it affirms them, it increases their self-esteem, and we also know that it can increase their test scores because they connect with that text on a different level.”
The books come from WAM! Book Bundle, a service that provides diverse books for children’s ages 3 to 10.
Nora Harper, a fourth grade teacher at Slate Run, was excited to receive the books for her classroom, and on Wednesday, she read one of the books aloud to a class in the library. The book “Milo Imagines the World” by Matt de la Peña tells the story of a boy who imagines the lives of those around him while riding the subway. The character learns not to judge a book by its cover, and the story shows that not all families are the same, Harper said.
“In this book, his mother is in jail, and we have students here whose parents are in jail, so for them to see in a book that parents can be in jail and it happens, and it shows the way this kid is handling it,” Harper said. “I think this is going to be a great read for students, and I think they’re going to connect with this.”
One of the books included was “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry, which is a story about a Black father and his daughter, and it is a celebration of natural hair. The book has been “life-changing” for students, particularly for Black kids, Harper said.
This book leads to classroom discussions about how “hair can be beautiful no matter if it’s big, if it’s long or if it’s short,” she said.
“We have Black students who rock their ‘fros and their braids in here,” she said. “This book, it makes it way into my classroom every single year. I love that book. I kind of lead that discussion — my daughter has hair like that.”
Harper has noticed how the inclusion of books featuring Hispanic characters has helped boost the confidence of a Spanish-speaking kid in her class, and she was happy to see these types of books in the new collection. The student enjoys talking about his culture and translating words or phrases from Spanish to English, she said, and it has built connections for the entire class.
“To be able to have something about his culture, whether it be food, whether it be language, whether it be the way they talk in their home — to incorporate that in our classroom, the level of respect across cultures has increased,” she said.
Sharon Jones, director of student programs and cultural responsiveness at NAFCS, said when she was growing up as a Black student, she didn’t see herself represented in books at her school.
“When I was in first grade, which was a long time ago, [diversity in children’s books] didn’t exist,” she said. “I was looking at the books that they would use to teach us…and they didn’t look like me at all. And for years and years they didn’t have that. And now in this day and time, kids can can see themselves, and it’s really important and amazing.”
Mary Satkoski, assistant principal at Slate Run, said the books not only reflect diversity of race and culture, but they also include characters who are autistic or have disabilities.
It is exciting for the classrooms to get new books, she said.
“Everybody likes to have new books, and they are just beautiful — they are beautifully illustrated,” Satkoski said.
