CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving, Inc. is expected to begin work this week on Ind. 62 in Clark County.
Beginning on or after Wednesday, crews will start tree-clearing operations ahead of a slide repair project approximately 3 miles east of Ind. 3 in Charlestown. Tree removal will take place under flagging operations.
Following tree clearing, Ind. 62 will be reduced to one lane and flagging will continue as needed for utility work relocation. This work is expected to last until late summer.
Beginning in early June, Ind. 62 will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals as crews begin work to stabilize approximately 200 feet of hillside and roadway with a dual-level soil nail wall. The signals will control traffic through the work zone and are anticipated to remain in place through late November. The contract was awarded to E&B Paving, Inc. for $1.1 million.
INDOT reminds drivers to use extra caution, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
