NEW ALBANY — Slowing traffic and converting some streets to two-way flow has resulted in fewer crashes over the past three years in the downtown area, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Tuesday.
The topic was broached during a New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The board, at the request of City Engineer Larry Summers, voted to set the speed limit for Slate Run Road at 25 mph, and 20 mph for the school zone.
Some portions of Slate Run Road have a 35 mph speed limit, and Summers said his goal was to reduce that number after construction was completed on the street.
He added that the city is considering other streets for possible changes.
“We're looking at the speed limits along the entire downtown grid,” Summers said.
Some of the city's main arterial roads, such as Grant Line Road, Charlestown Road and State Street are also being examined, he continued.
In 2020, the New Albany Redevelopment Commission entered into an agreement with the University of Louisville's J.B. Speed School of Engineering to examine traffic flow on State Street in what was anticipated to be a two-year study.
When asked for his thoughts on lowering the speed limit on Slate Run Road, Bailey referenced the changes the city made when it converted multiple streets to two-way traffic as well as the “road diet” that included reducing lanes.
“Obviously the slower speed resulted in fewer crashes, which is obviously a positive thing for our community,” he told the board.
Bailey provided some data for the News and Tribune after the meeting.
The NAPD's assessment is based on three of the busiest streets that were converted to two-way traffic — East Elm, East Spring and East Market from State Street to Vincennes Street.
For the three years before the conversion, from August of 2014 to August of 2017, there 585 crashes reported on those roadways.
From August 2017 through December 2020, there were 487 reported crashes, a decrease of about 17%.
But the drop was even greater, according to the NAPD statistics, for injury crashes.
There were 124 injury crashes for the three years before the conversion, and 85 between August 2017 and December 2020, a decrease of about 32%.
Bailey said during the board of works meeting that several of the crashes over the past three years weren't due to street design, but rather were caused by the driver being intoxicated by either alcohol or drugs.
He said the downtown street grid is safe.
“It is my belief the roadway conversion not only made New Albany much easier to navigate but safer,” Bailey said.
Warren Nash, president of the board of works, said the city has lowered speed limits in other parts of the city in recent years including on McDonald Lane.
“I think 25 miles per hour would be very appropriate for Slate Run Road,” Nash said.
