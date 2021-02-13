Can't rule out some flurries or patchy freezing drizzle at times today, but nothing substantial is expected. Otherwise, we'll have a cloudy sky and a bit of a breeze. Temperatures hold below freezing with only minor melting going on.
Any flurries or patchy freezing drizzle will depart our area by tonight, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky and very cold temperatures in the teens.
Valentine's Day will start off dry and cold under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will thicken through the day as our next storm approaches, but the precipitation moves in by evening. Highs reach into the mid to upper 20s.
A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place as the first wave of precipitation moves in Sunday evening and Monday.
Snow and sleet become likely Sunday night. Light accumulations with this first round are likely and will lead to some slick roads by sunrise.
Data continues to support the trend for a significant winter storm across the region. At this point it appears the best chance for freezing rain would be across southeastern Kentucky with mostly snow, possibly heavy across much of our area.
The snow could mix at times with sleet - which would affect snowfall accumulation totals.
Stay tuned to the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team as this next round of winter weather approaches.
FORECAST
Today
Cloudy
Wintry Mix Chance 20%
High 31°
Tonight
Mostly Cloudy
Wintry Mix Chance 10%
Low 20°
Sunday
VALENTINE'S DAY
Wintry Mix Chance 40%
High 30°
Sunday Night
Snow/Sleet
Wintry Mix Chance 60%
Low 18°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.