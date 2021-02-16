SOUTHERN INDIANA — Although less snow fell overnight into Tuesday than expected, some Southern Indiana roadways remained dangerously slick with ice throughout the morning.
Forecasters had predicted up to eight or more inches of snow possible in Southern Indiana Monday afternoon, but a dry spell of about four hours in the afternoon cut that number down. The National Weather Service reported a high near 22 degrees and a low of 9 Tuesday, with a wind chill near 4 degrees. More snow is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with a 70% or higher chance both days.
Despite the reduced precipitation, first responders in Clark and Floyd counties reported multiple crashes and slide-offs, though none with serious injuries.
CLARK COUNTY
Some law enforcement officers encouraged drivers to take precautions if they had to travel at all Tuesday. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls reported around 8 a.m. that there had been a number of slide-offs overnight and said that while main roadways were for the most part drivable, they could contain hidden perils. During a morning video on social media, Huls said he'd been getting a lot of reports about black ice on Interstate 65 near Memphis and on Interstate 64.
"So the road looks like it's down to pavement but it's ice," Huls said in the early video Tuesday. "So please be careful if you have to leave."
He implored drivers to "please be safe, leave lots of extra room between you and other vehicles. Obviously your speed is going to be reduced this morning but if you don't have to go anywhere and if you're not used to driving in these types of conditions, it's always to best to stay at home if you can.
"Always pay attention to what you see in front of you, not what you expect to see. It doesn't matter what the reports say or what I say on this road because it could be completely different [on other roads]."
He reiterated that in a new video around noon, after a crash involving two semi trucks and two cars that shut down two lanes of Interstate 65. One lane reopened about an hour later and no major injuries were reported.
As of late morning Tuesday, Clark County remained under an "orange" local travel advisory, which Clark County Emergency Management had issued just before 3:30 p.m. Monday. The status is essentially a "watch," which "means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public," according to a Facebook post. "During a 'watch' local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools and government agencies and other organizations."
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said at 9 a.m. Tuesday that the department had responded to six accidents and 17 motor assist calls overnight, however, damage was minor with no major injuries. Clark County Sheriff's Office Col. Scottie Maples said the department did not respond to any crashes overnight and added Tuesday morning that while main roads were fairly clear, drivers should use caution on some of the lesser-traveled county roads.
The City of Jeffersonville posted on Facebook Monday night alerting residents that street crews would be working overnight to clear roadways after the snow, and that the first priority is given to highly-traveled roadways with secondary streets and subdivisions coming later.
The Clark County courthouse and Health Department were operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday under order of the Clark County Commissioners.
FLOYD COUNTY
Floyd County also saw delays Tuesday, but officials said road conditions were beginning to improve.
Joe Ham, supervisor of the New Albany Street Department, said Tuesday morning that crews planned to run through the night clearing roadways.
"We are working on the main roads. Once we get those cleared, we're moving to the arterials...from there, we'll move into subdivisions and try to get those taken care of," he said.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the department responded to six crashes between midday Monday and noon Tuesday, none of which included any known injuries.
He said there were an unknown number of slide-offs and vehicles that became stuck. Floyd County remained under a travel advisory Tuesday afternoon.
The weather has also disrupted trash removal service this week.
Bryan Slade, director of Ecotech, the regional trash-hauler and operator of the Clark-Floyd Landfill, said decisions on waste removal are constantly being reviewed based on road conditions.
"We have not seen a weather pattern like this since 2009 and it has caused considerable concern particularly from the safety committee's perspective," Slade told the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday morning.
Several employees test the roads between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and consult with transportation officials before a decision is made on whether Ecotech will run its routes, he said.
After limited pick-up Monday and no service Tuesday, it wasn't anticipated that Ecotech would be removing trash Wednesday.
"It's a lot of anxiety on our part because our employees would definitely like to be working, but it's just too dangerous," Slade said. "I suspect next week we'll have to be doing double pickups at a lot of the locations."
There wasn't a plan to provide trash removal Saturday, but Slade said that might be reviewed during a Thursday meeting.
