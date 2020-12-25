NEW ALBANY — Dr. Tom Harris received the first COVID-19 vaccination in Floyd County, and over a week after receiving the initial shot, he said he’s felt no side effects from the injection.
“I found it entirely undramatic,” said Harris, who is the county’s health officer.
He compared the injection to receiving a flu shot and said he was impressed with how well organized Baptist Health Floyd’s drive-thru system has worked.
There have been reports that the second shot required for the vaccination can cause higher incidents of symptoms, but the first injection was “pretty much a non-event,” Harris said.
This week, Baptist Health Floyd eclipsed the 1,000-mark for COVID-19 vaccinations. It started with Harris and other frontline medical workers on Dec. 17, as the hospital used a shipment of Pfizer dosages to begin vaccinating health care professionals from Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties.
On Wednesday, the hospital received 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Both vaccinations require a two-injection process. The second shot for Pfizer is scheduled 21 days after the initial injection, while there’s a 28-day wait for the Moderna vaccination.
Brian Cox, director of operations and emergency preparedness for the hospital, is overseeing Baptist Health Floyd’s drive-thru vaccination clinic.
About 220 people have been vaccinated each day, and similar to Harris’ observations, Cox said they’ve seen no major issues or side effects in those who have received injections.
Most people are visibly excited to receive the vaccination, and it’s rejuvenated and inspired those who are administering the shots, he said.
“It’s actually very rewarding,” Cox said. “We like to say that it’s good to be on the offensive instead of the defensive.”
It’s also good when medical workers step forward and set an example for the public, he continued.
“It’s important for folks to see the actual medical professionals get it because they know they’re the ones treating the COVID patients,” Cox said.
By the end of the first week of January, Cox said Baptist Health will likely have provided between 4,000 and 4,500 vaccinations between the three counties.
Harris said one of his medical peers compared the arrival of vaccinations to 1942, which was possibly the most decisive year of World War II.
Though German troops began retreating as Allied forces won important battles in 1942, it would still take a few more years before the battle was won. Harris said the vaccinations provide hope, but added that the virus isn’t over.
And as vaccinations become available to the general public in the coming months, a sizable part of winning the war will be for people to get the shots, he said.
“You start getting the effects of herd immunity at about 50% of the population,” Harris said, though he added 60% would be a better goal to start seeing such immunity take shape.
But the problem, he continued, is that some surveys are showing almost 40% of those questioned said they won’t be vaccinated.
“If that’s the case, then basically everybody else who’s not in that category has to get vaccinated,” Harris said.
Beliefs that the vaccination is harmful is one of the reasons Harris and other medical professionals have made it a point to share their stories after receiving injections.
If the vaccination doses are available, Harris said there’s the capacity to vaccinate as many as 1,000 people a day in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Health Department is slated to receive training Jan. 4 for the next phase of the vaccination rollout. Phase 1-B will allow for vaccinations of at-risk and elderly people as well as additional essential workers.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced Tuesday that some errors in calculating positivity rates had been discovered and would be adjusted. Harris said Floyd County has maintained its own index since the beginning of the pandemic, so its numbers and rates shouldn’t change.
There have also been reports of a new strain of COVID-19 that’s primarily been found in England. The new strain has been labeled as being as much as 70% more contagious than the initial version of COVID-19.
While Harris said it’s not unusual for a virus to mutate, he added there haven’t been any confirmed cases of the new strain locally.
He said the main message moving forward is that by all early indications, the vaccinations are safe and effective. They are the tools that can help get Southern Indiana and the world back to normal, Harris continued.
“This is what we’ve all been waiting for. This is how we get past COVID,” he said.
