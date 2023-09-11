Lori Preston hates being the bearer of bad news. But as a car insurance agent in Indiana, there’s not much good news to go around this year.
That’s because auto insurance prices in Indiana have skyrocketed 28% since January, making it the fifth fastest-rising rate increase in the nation.
The ballooning prices are forcing some Hoosiers to scramble to pay their insurance bills, explained Preston, who works at Gaffney Insurance Agency in Kokomo.
“I feel bad,” she said. “I tell customers it’s nothing you did personally. It’s just kind of what it is right now, and it sucks.”
Indiana isn’t alone. Across the nation, car insurance prices are up 17% on average in response to inflation-induced spikes in car repair and replacement costs, workforce shortages and damage from severe weather events.
Insurers in 2022 experienced record-breaking losses, which has also contributed to higher auto insurance rates this year, according to a mid-year report from Insurify, an online company that compares quotes from insurers.
Indiana’s rates have increased faster than other states due in part to a 12% jump in fatal accidents since last year, according to Tanveen Vohra, Insurify’s content and communications manager.
“That definitely impacts your car insurance rate because it’s a higher probability of you being involved in a fatal car crash,” she said. “Insurance companies would have to raise your premiums to match that risk.”
The state also experienced higher-than-usual hail events that led to more damage claims, she noted.
Every state is seeing an increase, but Hoosiers are more aware of it than others, according to Preston.
The state historically has some of the cheapest rates in the country. The average plan this year cost $1,215. That’s the 10th lowest rate in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.
“I do think there’s some sticker shock because we always have had really good rates,” Preston said. “Right now, I feel like it’s hitting us hard.”
That’s especially true for higher-risk drivers who already pay more for insurance. One customer dropped her policy because she simply couldn’t afford it, Preston noted. Others are switching from full coverage to basic plans to help absorb rate spikes.
Drivers across the country are taking the same steps. In the first half of 2023, those looking to buy full-coverage auto insurance dropped 51%. The number of drivers looking for state-mandated liability-only coverage increased 86%, according to the Insurify report.
The numbers indicate drivers are looking to cut costs as rates rise, but that can be a dicey gamble, argued Vohra with Insurify.
“It’s a cost-benefit analysis that most drivers will have to do,” Vohra said. “They can forego that coverage, but they are exposing themselves to the risk of having to pay for any damages out of their own pocket.”
More drivers are likely to take that risk as Insurify projects rates will go up another 4% before the end of the year and could continue to climb into 2024.
Insurer Progressive has said publicly the company plans to be “aggressive with raising rates over the remainder of the year.” Allstate said it expected to pursue additional increases in 2023 “to improve auto insurance profitability.”
Preston said her agency is pursuing every avenue to keep rates down. One tactic is signing customers up through different insurers in order to receive new-member discounts.
But many drivers are simply forced to bite the bullet and pay more for coverage, she said. For others, rising prices have forced them into a worst-case scenario.
“For one customer, I’ve just tried everything I can possibly do and I can’t get it to a reasonable rate,” Preston said. “There are some that just have to be like, ‘Well, I just can’t pay for it right now. I just have to go without.’”
