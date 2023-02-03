NEW ALBANY — Thursday evening at the Floyd County Public Library, The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society met for the second part of a two-part program, the subject of which was creating source citations for genealogical research. Thomas G. Tri was the guest speaker.
One of the members of the society briefly introduced the speaker, and Tri dove right in and talked about RootsMagic, the software he uses to organize his research.
“My goal is to pass this research on to my kids,” he said. “My focus is really about my blood relatives and their spouses, but also includes in-laws and spouses of spouses.”
At the last program, Tri told the audience about how his mother was the one who began researching their family, and she passed that interest on to him.
“I hate paper,” Tri said when he talked about the arduous task of collecting his mother’s handwritten notes. “Having user-friendly software online makes things a whole lot easier for me.”
The same can be said for all kinds of software today, relating to any task one would have previously had to do by hand.
Without getting overly technical, I will illustrate some of the software features Tri shared with the audience.
He showed participants part of his family tree and mentioned how it looked in the software projected on the large TV screens. Then, he began to break down his workflow using one of his early ancestors as an example.
Next, Tri showed us some how branches of the tree are color-coded to show bloodlines. Then, he went over some of the basic functions of the software including the Tasks, Places, and Sources functions. There is also a helpful to-do list within the Tasks list so researchers can keep track of what they have yet to do for a certain area of research. The tasks can be prioritized to help guide the process.
Tri uses Word and Excel documents to help track his research progress before incorporating his work into RootsMagic. He also relies on other sites such as Ancestry.com and Heritage.com, as well as Familysearch.org to help him find the records he is looking for. From there, one can download and link the desired information into RootsMagic using the Add Media feature. One can also alter documents and images to change the size, eliminate extra spacing, etc. before incorporating.
The software uses Source Templates to dictate how source citations will appear when generating reports. Users can input information defined in the Source Templates.
“When I create a source citation, the software is going to ask me to populate the fields," he said.
Tri presented many RootsMagic features during the presentation, and they showed how organized his research had translated to digital means. While even the most basic parts of the software might be confusing to novices, Tri stated, “Once you play around with and use the software, it becomes second nature.”
He also added there are a lot of other features of RootsMagic he would like to cover, but there wasn’t enough time in the program to do so.
Light refreshments were served. Tri also offered to send a research tracking template to anyone who is interested in researching their ancestors.
The second session of the presentation was interesting and informative, and participants who had been looking forward to the second part were not disappointed. For those who are interested in extensive genealogical research, and/or want to learn more about RootMagic, please visit their website at: https://www.rootsmagic.com/. The full version is $35, and the basic version is free.
