LOUISVILLE — Saturday's Kentucky Derby Festival Great Balloon Race once again featured a Southern Indiana connection.
Included in the annual event was a balloon sponsored by SoIN Tourism. Originally known as the Clark-Floyd County Tourism Bureau, the agency has participated in the race since 1979 when it purchased its first balloon, named Sunny.
The Go SoIN balloon was piloted Saturday by Michael Stinson with Xclusive Balloons. The Go SoIN balloon was originally launched in the 2018 race.
Sullair was the winner of Saturday's race.
