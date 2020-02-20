SOUTHERN INDIANA — This year marks the 43rd anniversary of SoIN Tourism’s existence as Clark and Floyd counties’ local tourism board.
Though the third month of 2020 is already approaching, stakeholders gathered at the Calumet Club on Wednesday to shuffle the board’s leadership for the coming year and discuss the current state of affairs in Southern Indiana.
According to executive director Jim Epperson, out of all the tourism organization’s created by the state legislature all those years ago, only SoIN’s territory consists of two counties.
“It makes sense,” Epperson said. “Residents hardly know when they’re moving between Clarksville and Jeffersonville, because the borders are kind of hard to define, so visitors don’t know either.”
The industry is doing well in the region at this point in time. Good tourism follows a good economy, Epperson said, since people are more confident in spending their disposable income.
That translates into more people visiting cities along the Ohio River, with Epperson noting that he’s seeing great numbers and hearing similarly great stories from attractions, hotels and restaurants in the area.
Epperson pointed to numerous new developments across the three major communities on the Hoosier side of the river — including the NoCo Arts & Cultural District in Jeffersonville, Daisy Summit in New Albany, and the South Clarksville redevelopment project, which will see the transformation of the area immediately surrounding the famed former Colgate plant and the clock that still hovers over the property.
“What we’re doing right is taking advantage of this good economy and this good fiscal situation to remain competitive,” Epperson said. “All of these things, even the organic burgeoning of downtown New Albany, are new experiences for visitors. Clarksville South, it’s hard to imagine yet, but the vision that’s there, that’s going to be a huge thing. You put a 140-room Aloft hotel in that Colgate plant, that’s going to automatically turn that into a visitor destination. Those are all very exciting to us.”
It isn’t just the permanent projects altering the cityscapes in Southern Indiana that has the board excited, though. Instead, Connie Sipes, who stepped into her new role as president of the board Wednesday, said that the popular summer events brought to the area have been a huge boost.
“All three of these communities, this whole area, have a lot to offer,” she said. “We’ve been much more organized in showing that off. I think Abbey Road is the biggie. I mean, that’s just awesome. I’m certainly aware of New Albany’s riverfront expansion and the Greenway. The recreational aspect has boomed really well.”
The coming year year, Sipes added, is expected to be a busy one for SoIN.
Topping the list of endeavors set to be taken on by the organization in 2020 is the exploration of bringing a conference center to this side of the river. Epperson said such a center wouldn’t be on the same scale as the convention centers in Louisville, but it would allow Indiana to expand its offerings.
One way success is measured by SoIN is hotel data. Numbers have been up recently, but a two-year closure of the convention center in Louisville caused a dip in hotel revenue.
When things are going well in Louisville, Epperson said, it often benefits Southern Indiana, too.
“But we’re also trying to bring in business that’s based here, and not just rely on downtown Louisville,” he said. “If we had our own building, maybe our hit from the two-year closure of the downtown convention center wouldn’t have been so big. That’s one of the reasons that we want to take a look at this.”
After a kickoff meeting with consultants on March 11, phase 1 of the process will launch, lasting about 12 weeks. A report will be generated, which will then show whether or not a center would be viable. If it is determined that it could find success, a roughly eight-week long phase 2 would begin, meaning it would wrap around September.
Another point of emphasis will be shifting focus to residents more than in the past. In the early days, Epperson said SoIN looked to hotels as their main customer base, since the organization is funded by hotel taxes.
In the early 2000s, that was switched to visitors. They, after all, are the ones spending money when they come to the area.
But now, SoIN is becoming more interested in partnering with those who live in the community.
“Because of the issues that are hitting other parts of the world, which is over-tourism, we realized that what we’re doing is for the benefit of our communities, of our residents,” Epperson said. “That’s really who we owe our allegiance to. Yes, we need to continue to develop visitors, because that’s beneficial to our residents. But we have to make sure it’s truly beneficial and not a tradeoff.”
Assistant director Luanne Mattson said an added benefit of bringing residents into the loop more is that they are essentially the front line of the tourism industry.
“So many people who come to our area come to visit family and friends,” she said. “It’s a market for us. If our residents don’t know what great tourism opportunities we have, they won’t show them around. They’re our biggest ambassadors.”
