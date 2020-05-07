SoIN Tourism’s Visitor Center hasn’t seen a visitor for nearly two months. Blood supplies are at extremely low levels. Those two items wouldn’t normally go together, but next week, SoIN Tourism will hold a Red Cross Blood Drive at its Visitor Center, 305 Southern Indiana Ave., Jeffersonville, on Thursday, May 14. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last appointment available at 3 p.m.) The blood drive is being sponsored by Samtec Inc.
Because it closed on March 16, a day after the area’s first case of COVID-19, the SoIN Visitor Center has been empty. SoIN Tourism’s marketing staff has also been working from home since then. While they have been away from the office, the organization took the opportunity to deep clean its facilities.
“We got creative and decided this was a way we could help the community since the pandemic canceled so many blood drives,” said Jim Epperson, executive director for SoIN Tourism.
SoIN Tourism staff all agreed that the facility could be used while it was free of visitors. The organization has asked its tourism and hospitality partners to donate. The site is open to any healthy person in the community to donate blood.
To make an appointment at this location, visit: RedCrossBlood.org and use SoINTourism or use this: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=SoINTourism
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
This is one way the tourism and hospitality industry has stepped up to help the community during the pandemic. For more stories about tourism partners helping the community, see SoIN Tourism’s blog post, “Tourism Partners Doing Good for the Community.”
