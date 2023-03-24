Luanne Mattson, chief marketing officer for SoIN Tourism, has been named Member of the Year for the Indiana Tourism Association (ITA). Mattson was recognized during the annual Indiana Tourism Awards hosted in Elkhart.
The ITA Member of the Year award is the only individual award given during the annual ITA conference and awards ceremony. It honors members of the association who stepped forward and provided exemplary service and leadership to the industry and the association.
Mattson has 20-plus years of experience in the tourism industry. Her knowledge and passion for her role, as well as her passion for her community makes her a perfect recipient of the award.
Qualifications listed at the awards ceremony:
“She excels with her out-of-the-box approaches to promoting the area. She always has an eye on trends and ways to improve organizational practices for the benefit of partners and the greater community.”
“She is smart, kind-hearted and very open to sharing her successes and her failures. She is one of the reasons this is a great industry to be a part of.”
“She is a compassionate, loyal, and witty person.”
