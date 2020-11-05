Did someone say shorts and T-shirts? Warmer air moving into Southern Indiana this weekend will make it one of the most beautiful of the fall season so far.
Even though Saturday morning will start out in the 40s, by the afternoon, high temperatures will reach into the mid 70s with abundant sunshine. Winds will also be light during the day Saturday, so this will give you a chance to clean up the leaves around the yard that have fallen over the past week.
Sunday will be another warm day, but this time the high temperature will challenge a record. After a morning only dropping into the 50s, we’ll make a run for 77 degrees in the afternoon. That would tie the record high for tomorrow’s date set in 1999 just across the river in Louisville where the nearest climatological record keeping site is. Sunshine will once again rule the day with a slight uptick in the breeze compared to Saturday.
If you liked the weather on Sunday, you’ll like it for the start of the work week as well. We’re looking to once again touch a record high temperature of 77 degrees Monday afternoon with some increase in cloud cover.
Rain chances rise somewhat by late Tuesday, but at this time we’re only forecasting scattered showers on Wednesday, Veterans Day, as a cold front arrives. That front has the potential to linger late next week, generating some clouds and small shower chances while keeping high temperatures down in the 60s.
