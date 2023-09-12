HAMMOND — Jeremiah Farmer, a member of the Chicago-based street gang Latin Kings, walked into Calumet Auto Rebuilders in 1999 and beat the business’ two owners to death with a small sledgehammer.
Twenty years later, a judge sentenced Farmer to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity. The charge came under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO statute.
In total, 43 gang members were charged under RICO for a criminal conspiracy that involved murder, aggravated assault, sex trafficking and drug distribution.
When Congress passed the RICO statute in 1970 to aid prosecutors in taking down the mafia, they took aim at gangs like the Latin Kings.
Now, the statue is back in the national spotlight for a different reason.
In August, Fulton County prosecutors in Georgia filed a state RICO indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants for an alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election.
The new filing highlights how the RICO statute has evolved over the past 50 years. During that time Indiana and 32 other states have adopted their own versions of the law. Most state policies offer local prosecutors far more leeway than the federal statute.
In Indiana, that leeway has exposed solitary drug dealers to stiff penalties under the state’s RICO law, formally called the Indiana Corrupt Business Influence Act. Some judges have criticized the broad language crafted by state lawmakers.
As RICO laws again gain national attention, here’s a look at Indiana’s statute and how it’s been used — and criticized — since it was adopted in 1980.
RICO AND 'BREAKING BAD'
Although federal prosecutors more commonly file criminal RICO cases in Indiana, county prosecutors use it almost exclusively to file civil cases, according to Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.
A civil RICO case enables the state to stymie funding for racketeering activities by seizing cash, cars, houses and other property of those alleged to be part of a criminal enterprise.
In Madison County, the number of those civil cases filed is not “insignificant,” explained Cummings, who serves as the Indiana representative on the National District Attorneys Association’s Board.
A case in point: A civil RICO filing made in Anderson this year aims to seize money from an alleged drug trafficking ring accused of bringing significant quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Arizona to the Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie areas.
“That is the easiest way to do it,” Cummings said of applying the RICO statute. “It's an effective way for us to seize profits of these illegal organizations.”
Some Indiana prosecutors have successfully used the state RICO law to win convictions in criminal cases, as well.
Jesse Atwood was arrested in 2018 in Shelbyville after dealing meth to an undercover informant. He was found guilty under Indiana RICO on charges of drug dealing and corrupt business influence.
In appealing his conviction, Atwood argued the state failed to show he met the criteria of the state law that says a person commits racketeering only if they “knowingly or intentionally acquire or maintain … an interest in or control of property or an enterprise.”
The state maintained that Atwood’s control of the cash after each drug deal was sufficient to sustain his conviction. The Indiana Court of Appeals agreed, noting the state’s criminal code says “property” means anything of value, including money.
Judge Nancy Vaidik blasted the ruling in a dissenting opinion, saying she didn’t believe that legislators intended the RICO law to target “a low-level meth dealer making one-gram sales out of his bedroom window at his mom’s house.”
“RICO is meant for people at or near the top of the chain of command, like Walter White in "Breaking Bad," not a small-scale peddler at the bottom, like Atwood,” Vaidik argued in her dissent.
INDIANA VS. GEORGIA
The majority ruling in Atwood's case shows how the state RICO law allows prosecutors broad latitude to win convictions and implement stiffer penalties not only for organized crime, but also for individual perpetrators.
The same holds true in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a number of headline-grabbing cases against school officials, gangs and musicians, including the rapper Young Thug.
Now, Willis is using Georgia’s law against Trump and his alleged co-conspirators to tie together a slew of charges ranging from forgery to impersonating a public officer to conspiring to defraud the state in the highest profile RICO case filed in U.S. history.
The indictment alleges Trump and some of his top advisors were part of a “criminal enterprise" that knowingly and willfully conspired to illegally change the outcome of the 2020 election.
“That conspiracy contained common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states,” the RICO indictment reads.
But just like Judge Vaidik’s criticism of the broad interpretation granted to Indiana’s RICO policy, the Georgia indictment against Trump has received pushback for its far reach.
Martin Sabelli, the former president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said RICO laws have grown much too expansive and diverged from their original intent when first approved by Congress over 50 years ago.
That holds true in the indictment against Trump, according to Sabelli.
“I have feelings about what Donald Trump has done to our democracy that really scare me,” he said in the podcast "Public Defenseless."
“But the way these RICO laws are being used, even against someone who I don’t sympathize with, needs to be criticized.”
