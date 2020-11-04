The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced two area school districts into switching to eLearning this week.
Clarksville Community Schools and Silver Creek School Corporation both made announcements Wednesday.
Clarksville Middle School will switch to eLearning for two weeks due to staffing issues related to positive COVID-19 cases.
The middle school will transition starting Thursday to remote learning until Tuesday, Nov. 17, the district announced. Three individuals who were recently on the campus tested positive for COVID-19, and those who were in contact have been notified.
Silver Creek Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd sent a note to parents and staff Wednesday and posted on Facebook, saying, “At this time, Silver Creek Primary School and Silver Creek Elementary School are struggling with staffing issues due to COVID. Therefore SCPS and SCES will transition to eLearning beginning Friday, Nov. 6 through Tuesday, Nov. 24.”
Perez-Lloyd said the decision to go to remote learning was made in collaboration with the Clark County Health Department.
The Silver Creek K-5 students will take home their eLearning devices Thursday to be prepared for the first full day on remote learning on Friday. Silver Creek students will not return until after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Scott Gardner, safety director for Clarksville Community Schools, said that as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, no middle school students were under quarantine, but with the number of staff members quarantined, there are not enough substitutes to cover in-person classes.
“The two-week remote learning allows us to get all our staff through isolation and the quarantine period and to come back before Thanksgiving,” Gardner said.
The Clarksville Middle School building will be deep-cleaned during the closure, the news release said.
Gardner said the spread of COVID-19 outside the school building has been the main problem facing the district, and there has been no evidence of in-school transmission. School officials have been in daily communication with the Clark County Health Department and Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel regarding decisions related to COVID-19, he said.
“Really, the students have been wonderful in following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks,” he said. “The attitudes at school have been good, the attitudes on the bus have been good.”
Clarksville Community Schools has planned for possible eLearning periods related to COVID-19, Gardner said, and the district started with several weeks of eLearning at the beginning of the semester.
“The teachers did a really good job organizing during the original remote learning period,” he said. “Since then, we’ve prepared in case we need to go back to remote.”
The switch to eLearning is only in effect at Clarksville Middle School. Families can pick up meals between noon and 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Monday, Nov. 9, and Monday, Nov. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.