SOUTHERN INDIANA — The unemployment rate for the Louisville Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Floyd and Clark counties in Southern Indiana, ticked up slightly in July.
According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report released this week, the area’s jobless rate rose from 3.8% in June to 4% in July.
Overall, the report showed that the nation’s labor market is softening with the number of job openings declining by about 300,000 from the previous year.
“While the report does show an overall solid labor market, areas of softness are emerging,” said Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair of Business at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany.
The Louisville area reported payroll gains of about 9,600 positions compared to the previous year, which is a slower pace of growth versus 2022.
“Louisville payroll changes have declined from last year but are still growing at respectable levels,” Dufrene said. “For example, payrolls growth this year, while slower than last year, are higher than the three years preceding the 2020 COVID-related recession.”
The area still has more job openings than unemployed workers.
Dufrene said that as consumers continue to shift their spending from goods to services, the slowdown is evident in metro areas that rely on certain goods production.
“Elkhart-Goshen, the RV manufacturing capital of the U.S., is seeing a reduction of payrolls of 6,300, or a 4.3 percent decline in payrolls,” Dufrene said, as the jobless rate in the Elkhart-Gosh metro area rose from 4.4% in June to 5.2% in July.
Kokomo(5.3%) and Muncie(5%) are other Indiana metro areas that saw unemployment rates rise to above 5% in July, according to the BLS report.
