INDIANA — The mysterious illness killing songbirds across the Midwest and southern United States has now been identified in at least 40 Indiana counties — including Clark and Floyd — the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported Monday.
The early week report comes days after state wildlife officials Friday recommended residents remove all bird feeders to prevent the spread of the illness, when there were just 15 counties identified.
Blue jays, American robins, Northern cardinal, common grackles and European starlings are among those species affected by the illness, which includes neurological symptoms and swollen crusty eyes.
The Indiana Board of Animal Health also issued an advisory Monday with tips to help protect small backyard flocks of birds including chickens, ducks and turkeys.
“Currently, we do not know what is causing songbirds to become ill or to die,” Indiana State Veterinarian Bret D. Marsh said, according to a news release. “We are coordinating with Indiana DNR to investigate reports of sick birds. However, laboratory testing has not yet determined if this is a disease or some other agent.”
The state agency recommends deterring contact with wild birds by keeping flocks in a fenced area and in a coop or barn at night. They should not be fed outside where other birds may also feed, and food and water containers should be cleaned and sanitized.
Small flock owners should keep close watch on their birds' behavior and signs of illness, and report any unusual death or illness to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593.
To report illness or death in wild bird species, contact Indiana DNR at www.in.gov/dnr.
