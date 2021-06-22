State wildlife officials in Indiana and Kentucky are investigating reports of dead and dying songbirds that suffered from ailments seen in birds in several other states.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it’s working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center in its investigation.
The bird deaths and illnesses have been reported in Monroe, Clark and Jefferson counties in southern Indiana and LaGrange and Lake counties in northern Indiana.
The DNR said that all of the bird samples submitted to date have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus, but final laboratory diagnostic results are pending.
Hoosiers can report sick or dead wildlife to the DNR online to alert agency staffers at https://bit.ly/reportsickbirds
Kentucky officials asked residents in some counties Monday to stop feeding birds and for anyone who encounters a sick or dying bird to report it online at https://www.research.net/r/2021KYSickBirdReports.
Reports of sick and dying birds in Kentucky have come from Jefferson, Kenton and Boone counties, the agency said in a news release. The illness has affected blue jays, common grackles and European starlings so far.
