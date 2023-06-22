SELLERSBURG — To raise funds for Sellersburg Celebrates, Soul Fitt is having a 5K run and walk a week before the event.
Soul Fitt is a fitness center that offers cardio workouts such as dancing and kickboxing. It opened in 2015 and had to switch to virtual classes in 2020. At the beginning of this year, it was able to open in a physical location again.
To get the 5K organized Erica Hostettler, Soul Fitt’s owner, and Kylie Wellvorn, Soul Fitt’s marketing events specialist, got together with Sellersburg Celebrates staff to work out the logistics.
“We’ve been talking about it for five years and the logistics of it have never worked out,” Hostettler said. “But we were able to get approval from the school and get it started.”
The race will be Saturday, Aug 19 with a kid’s half mile dash happening at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. The race will be at the Silver Creek Cross Country Course at 8604 Commerce Park Drive, Sellersburg.
Tickets will be $35 for the 5K race and $20 for the children’s race. A portion of each ticket sale will go to Sellersburg Celebrates. To purchase a ticket for the race, go to https://www.soulfitt.com/5k
“Studies have proven that movement helps your mental health incredibly,” Hostettler said. “So many people in this area have a hard time finding things to get involved in outdoors and moving. That’s really what the 5K is designed to raise awareness for is movement for your mental health.”
Creating a space for people to be active and build relationships is important to Hostettler and Wellvorn. This race and business is the best way for them to express it.
“It’s part of who we are, it’s about movement and being healthy,” Wellvorn said. “We offer classes for women, men, kids, it’s just a good opportunity to make friends and feel community.”
