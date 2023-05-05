SOUTHERN INDIANA — Allen Howie assumed it would be temporary when his company, Idealogy Marketing + Design, switched to remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as time went on, he learned that his employees were thriving under the new work model, and he decided to make the change permanent.
A couple of years ago, Idealogy sold its Georgetown office building, and the company switched to a fully remote work model.
Since the pandemic hit in 2020, demand for office space has decreased in Southern Indiana and the Louisville area, and factors such as remote work trends and the economy have affected companies and developers as they consider the need for office space.
April's "MarketBeat" report from Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate services firm, shows that the office vacancy rate is 16.9% in Louisville. The national vacancy rate was 18.6% in the first quarter of 2023.
In terms of new office construction, a national Cushman & Wakefield report for the first quarter of 2023 projects that the "construction pipeline will continue to shrink in 2023, given the uncertainty related to the office market mixed with the various short-term economic challenges associated with interest rates, commodity prices, supply chains and labor shortages."
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said that in the Louisville Metro area, many workers have returned to the office since the COVID-19 shutdown, but the numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
As office leases come up for renewal, companies have been cutting back on space, resulting in excess capacity in the national office market.
“We do see higher vacancy rates now compared to pre-pandemic, so that is partly attributed to the remote work shift,” Dufrene said. “I actually thought we would see a greater return to the office in 2023, but that has not occurred at a pace as what many people had expected.”
A NEW OFFICE PARK
For River Ridge Commerce Center, market changes in recent years have required adaptability in planning for the new Gateway Office Park in Jeffersonville.
River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy said the commerce park is facing a "tremendous amount of activity" and a high demand for industrial development.
But as the market for office space changed following the pandemic, flexibility has been key as River Ridge looks to the future of the new Gateway Office Park.
Gateway is a "Class A" office park run by Louisville developer Hollenbach-Oakley. The Clark County Government Center at 300 Corporate Drive is an anchor for the new park and houses offices for both River Ridge Development Authority and the Clark County government.
A purchase agreement is in place for the potential sale of roughly 40 acres in the office park for a government-related operation, Acy said. Another pending sale would involve a "very large technology-based company" on a 600-acre site in River Ridge, including 200 acres of the office park property.
Acy said there are still about 400 acres available at the campus for development.
River Ridge officials were concerned when the demand for office space dropped after COVID-19, Acy said.
Acy said that in River Ridge's strategic planning, one of the considerations is changing the focus for the developments needed for the remainder of the office park.
"So part of our updated strategic plan is, all right, so what are we going to do?" he said. "Do we need to make a change in what we might want to try to locate in the office park and not limit it to strictly office buildings?"
Josh Staten, director of business development at River Ridge, said there is a recent focus on "flex space" in River Ridge and the office park.
River Ridge has adapted plans to allow these types of development in the park, so it is not restricted to traditional office buildings.
Staten feels that there will be a high demand for the flex space development, which will allow for uses such as research/development, warehouses, lab space and showrooms, in addition to office space.
One flex space building is already under development in a separate part of River Ridge at the corner of International Drive and Logistics Avenue in Jeffersonville.
Staten anticipates that ongoing growth in the industrial sector at River Ridge will also support development at the office park.
"One of the things about more flexibility in the office park and also the fact that we have the office park — it offers another component," he said. "So if a company locates here, we can also talk to that company eventually about maybe a headquarters or regional offices or corporate headquarters so they have the ability to consolidate services in one spot."
LOOKING AT THE TRENDS
Chad Reischl, director of planning & zoning for the City of Jeffersonville, said besides the office park in River Ridge, he is not noticing significant office development in the city.
"I think the office market is maybe a little bit on hold here," he said. "And I don't specifically track office vacancies, but I think it's interesting because we also don't have a ton of offices here in Jeff because we're situated across from Louisville — the big office space is across the river in Louisville."
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, said the effects of the pandemic on the commercial real estate market are ongoing, which is affecting the market for office space.
She notes that economic projections vary, businesses tend to be "risk-averse," and they are less likely to make long-term commitments. Instead of signing a 10-year lease on office space, they might sign a 5-year lease, she said.
The high costs of new construction also factor into the lower demand for new office buildings, she said.
“So the costs of construction are still very prohibitive for smaller developers to build [new office buildings] because right now, the only ones I know who are building are the bigger development companies,” Chesser said.
She noted the role of mixed-use development in places such as South Clarksville. For example, the ongoing Current812 development will combine luxury apartments, retail and office space.
Reischl said the development of office space in mixed-use spaces can present challenges, but it is a focus for certain projects. As developers explore options for the Jeffboat property in Jeffersonville, it possibly could include office space mixed with other uses such as apartments, retail and a hotel.
Dufrene said if developers and employers aim to bring people back into the office, it is important to find ways to “make space more attractive” to employees.
In New Albany, Chesser emphasized that several companies have recently opted to renovate buildings for their headquarters with a focus on providing a “vibrant space” with proximity to the downtown amenities. These include RxLightning and VSimple.
REMOTE WORK AND COWORKING
As Idealogy Marketing + Design operates remotely, Howie said the company is “more productive now than ever.”
“I think working from home has been great for everyone,” he said. “You can just get up and walk the dog for a few minutes or just go outside, walk around, whatever it is – it’s just rejuvenating.”
Howie still meets with his employees every Friday, and he frequently uses The Root in downtown New Albany as a co-working and conference space.
Remote work does not work for everyone, particularly those who need daily interactions in a team setting, he said.
But as more people thrive in the remote or hybrid environment, they often do not want to return to the traditional office setting, and companies may lose employees if they require a complete return to the office, Howie said.
Brigid Morrissey, co-owner of The Root, said the pandemic showed that “working from anywhere is possible” for many workers, and the co-working space is an option that has become increasingly popular for remote workers.
“I think trend-wise, we are seeing more remote workers in areas that previously haven’t been as flexible in their workplaces,” she said.
The Root provides a community-oriented space where people can meet workers from different industries, and it promotes “different ideas on problem-solving and innovation,” she said. It also provides a social space for remote workers who need those interactions.
“We do have that hybrid co-working and office model just so we can fill different gaps and provide different resources for our members depending on what they need and how they work,” Morrissey said.
Chesser said if companies are allowing employees to work a "flexible shift" with a combination of remote and office work, "that's probably where they are going to be for a while."
"I think that as employers started pulling workers back to the office, everybody compromised, and if they want to keep those employees, they're going to have a hard time pulling back and renegotiating whatever that agreement is."
She notes that childcare plays a factor in employees choosing whether to work from home or in the office. If parents have the option to work from home and avoid paying for childcare, that might be their only option.
Dufrene emphasizes that the tight labor market has caused employers to work with staff to provide flexible work options, but there could potentially be a reversal of those trends with a slowdown in the economy.
