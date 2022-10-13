SOUTHERN INDIANA — As Southern Indiana faces dry conditions, residents are asked to take caution and to follow burn bans in their communities.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Louisville area, including Clark and Floyd counties, due to conditions creating higher risk of wildfires.
A fire weather watch from the National Weather Service is also in effect for Friday as similar conditions are predicted.
The warning indicates “increased wildfire danger due to gusty winds and low humidity,” and the National Weather Service says outdoor burning should be avoided to prevent rapid spread of fires.
During a red flag warning, people are asked to properly dispose of cigarettes, avoid any activities involving open flames or sparks, obey burn bans and keep vehicles off dry grass.
The Clark County Fire Chiefs Association issued a countywide burn ban on Monday, which prohibits the burning of grass, crops, woodlands, marshes, leaves, debris, trash and paper, as well as campfires, bonfires or open pit cooking. The ban is in effect until further notice.
The state’s website is not reporting an active burn ban in Floyd County, but Kent Barrow, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, advises residents to “use common sense” and follow the National Weather Service’s warnings against open burning.
He expects the red flag warning will be extended unless there is a good rain in the area.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said brush fires are an issue in rural areas such as Borden, Henryville and Charlestown, but he is also concerned about dry conditions in more urban areas.
“Clark County has been without a decent amount of rainfall for quite some time now, and people could even see some of that in the cities and towns with their front yards — grasses are turning brown, leaves are starting to fall, things of that nature, and when you combine all of that with some of the wind patterns that we have, it really creates a greater opportunity for a brush fire,” he said.
Brush fires can be dangerous, especially if they spread and lead to a structure fire, he said.
“So you get someone’s field or crop that’s on fire and it communicates to a structure, that’s when you start putting people’s lives in danger,” Skaggs said.
Brush fires can also take firefighters out of service and lead to delayed responses to other emergencies such as a medical emergency or car wreck, he said.
Jared Phillips, a firefighter with the Monroe Township Fire Department, has seen a recent increase in calls for brush fires, which is expected this time of year. He asks that “everyone be mindful and courteous to keep fires under control and avoid burning.”
Skaggs said he understands that people want to gather around their fire pits for social gatherings, but it’s important to heed burn bans for the safety of themselves and others.
“We hate to take that away from people, but we really have to look out for the overall county, and we have to look out for the firefighters’ safety and health as well during that,” he said.
If a neighbor has an open fire, Skaggs advises people to “be neighborly” and politely inform them about the burn ban. If that is ineffective, then they should consider calling 911.
“Being neighborly goes a long way, and don’t use the burn ban to create tension between your neighbors if you don’t have to,” he said.
Skaggs is hoping for a steady rain that will take the community out of “drought-like conditions.”
“If we could get a good soaking rain for a few days and really get the ground saturated, that’s what we need,” he said. “These quick burst of showers — the ground may be wet, but it doesn’t really saturate, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
