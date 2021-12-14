SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Southern Indiana region will receive $50 million to invest in transformational projects across five counties.
The state announced Tuesday that Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority will receive the maximum amount from the Indiana Regional Development Initiative (READI) grant, which will fund projects ranging from infrastructure improvements to the development of a park along the Ohio River.
Gov. Eric Holcomb chaired a joint meeting Tuesday with the board of directors for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and the Indiana Economic Development Foundation Inc. to announce the READI allocations for each region.
Our Southern Indiana RDA represents Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jefferson and Washington counties. The $50 million will be applied to projects in areas such as destinations, workforce and entrepreneurism, economic development and housing sites, natural assets, connections and gateways and infrastructure.
Dana Huber, the chair of Our Southern Indiana, said the RDA is ready to implement its plan.
“We’ve had an incredible team of brilliant minds that helped us get to this moment, and we are ready to work our plan,” she said. “We are prepared.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, serves on the executive team for the local RDA. She emphasized the work that has been put in by the RDA and regional partners in recent years.
The region missed out on state funding in 2015 when an effort to form a unified RDA failed to come to fruition, and Our Southern Indiana RDA was created in 2017. In the past few years, the region has put the lessons from 2015 “to good use,” Chesser said.
“Because we’ve taken the time over the last four years to identify our priorities and define those regional impact projects, the RDA is now in the best position to use that $50 million to leverage impactful projects that will generate an estimated $1 billion of investment,” she said. “And a $1 billion investment disbursed among five counties on priority projects gives us the foundation to build a future that will make our kids, grandkids and great-grandkids proud.”
The READI funding comes from federal COVID-19 relief dollars allocated to the state. The local RDA is responsible for oversight of the funding, which are to be awarded by 2024 and spent by 2026. The RDA is waiting for communication from the IEDC regarding the next steps for the $50 million grant, and they are not sure whether the state will prioritize projects or whether that will be left up to the RDA, according to Chesser.
Madison Hamman, the vice-chair of the River Heritage Conservancy board, said the Origin Park project is a major part of Our Southern Indiana RDA’s plan, and he appreciates that the “community came together to support all projects and to support the park.” The park will be developed along the Ohio River.
“We really have the momentum to do what we want to do, which is to build phase one of the park,” he said. “We have been designing and acquiring the real estate needed to build the park, and what we expect to see is some activation of some of the woods we’ve secured, and hopefully the acceleration of infrastructure around the park that’s needed.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said “any grant money is going to be gratefully appreciated,” but he is “anxious to see how it’s disbursed.” One of the projects in the RDA’s plan is the improvement of wastewater treatment plants in both Jeffersonville and Charlestown to support future growth in the area.
Moore said he “is a little disappointed” to be included with Charlestown in the plan, saying he would have preferred for the Jeffersonville wastewater treatment plant to be considered separately.
Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers credited Our Southern Indiana RDA for its collaborative efforts and realizing that regionalism is key to progress.
“This is the new way of doing business,” Carruthers said. “This is a huge injection of money into this region. I think by us all coming together and working together we were able to put some good projects forward.”
Novaparke and the Edwardsville Gateway project in Floyd County could greatly benefit from the READI grant, he said. Regionally, the grant will bolster River Ridge, development in Madison and Origin Park, he continued.
“I think it really puts Southern Indiana as a star in Indiana,” Carruthers said.
The READI program will provide $500 million to regions across the state, and the funding will support 17 regions representing Indiana’s 92 counties.
The requests amount to $1.5 billion in demand across the state, and the nearly 800 in projects could amount to a potential investment of $15.2 billion
Holcomb said in a news release that the state will “continue to lean forward and encourage momentum” in regards to economic growth.”
“The 17 regions submitted innovative, creative and visionary projects that will result in a positive economic impact on Indiana’s future,” Holcomb said. “It took immense collaboration between communities as they put aside their own visions and worked together to present the best plan for the region. These plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we’ve witnessed before. I want to thank the general assembly for having the courage and leadership to prioritize this initiative.”
Mark Wasky, senior vice present of community affairs for the IEDC, praised all of the regions for meeting the deadlines on an aggressive timeline.
He also commented on Our Southern Indiana’s efforts to move forward with a plan after the region missed out on state funds in 2015, and he noted the “level of quality” represented in the plans for regions across the state.
“It was really impressive and I think the decisions and allocations that we made are really a reflection of our desire to make sure that we’re able to court regions across the state, implement their plans and really just know that this is the first step for a long term process for the state of Indiana and our focus on quality of place investments,” he said.
Wasky noted the Southern Indiana region’s potential for growth, particularly with its proximity to Louisville, as well as the RDA’s emphasis on the connection between housing, quality of place and attracting new residents.
“More and more companies are looking at communities that have proven ability to be able to provide the workforce they need, and more and more the workforce is heading to places that are high quality, that are dynamic and exciting places,” Wasky said.
The development of Origin Park along the Ohio River in Southern Indiana was one of the projects that stood out in the local RDA’s plan, according to Wasky.
He said programs like READI will help Indiana become a national leader in attracting businesses.
“We’re really impressed with the level of effort, work and dedication that regions have put into participating in this,” he said.
Chuck Summers, New Albany resident who has acted as an “advocate for the region” throughout the process of applying for READI funds, said the regional effort "is just getting started" as stakeholders prepare to implement the plan. He is the director of practice growth at MCM CPAs and Advisors, a local business advisory firm.
“Receiving the maximum allocation to me means that we’ve learned our lesson, we’re prepared, and we showed that we were ready to leverage this opportunity to break down barriers that may exist, to attract businesses and people and to truly make it into what Southern Indiana will look like in the next decades,” he said.
