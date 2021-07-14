NEW ALBANY — His face captured David Ross Stevens' attention — it was rugged and hardened, much like the life he lived as an escaped slave who was one of the most prominent abolitionists in the nation's history.
So when the Southern Indiana artist prepared to mold a clay bust of Frederick Douglass, he had a decision to make. Should he smooth out the 19th Century statesman's features, or should he attempt to depict Douglass in a realistic way — one that would represent the hardships Douglass endured while championing social reform?
For Stevens, a former journalist who dedicated himself to art in his 40s, thanks in part to the influence of sculptors like Louisville's Barney Bright, it was an easy choice. He chose reality.
“I loved his face because of his features, but then I loved him more as I read about him,” Stevens said of Douglass.
“He was a self-taught and self-made man, so I made him in an impressionistic style.”
Stevens has sculpted over 70 busts, many of which feature famous Southern Indiana natives and former residents such as Sherman Minton, Edwin Hubble and Fuzzy Zoeller.
Vic Megenity, chair of Friends of Division Street School, knew Stevens through the bust he created to honor Lucy Higgs Nichols, a Black nurse in the Civil War who was hailed for her bravery and service to the Union.
The Nichols bust is displayed at the Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany, and the Douglass piece will also have a home in the city. Stevens is donating the bust so it can be displayed inside the museum at Division Street, the former segregated school that was constructed in 1884.
Division Street remained segregated until it closed in 1946 after school system officials decided it would be cheaper to send the Black students who were educated there to another institution. Friends of Division Street formed in 1999 to restore the building, and they have raised over $400,000 with the goal of featuring the one-time schoolhouse as an historical landmark.
In a sense, the place where Black people were segregated for school still is an educational tool over 70 years after it closed. Local school groups tour the facility each year, and its history is included in local curriculum.
And Megenity said Stevens' donation of the Douglass bust will further serve the purpose, introducing children to a man who dedicated his life to righting the wrongs of racism and hate.
“People will be able to see Frederick Douglass and realize what an important person he was,” Megenity said Wednesday as he joined Stevens in placing the bust inside the museum's display room.
Douglass will be in great company, as his bust sits near the front entrance just a few feet away from a sculpture of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Douglass fled slavery in Maryland, and wasn't directly tied to New Albany or Division Street, but his impact affected the entire nation, Stevens said.
“We're still standing on his shoulders today in the form of education, especially education for Black people,” Stevens said. “I saw a connection between him and the school, even though there's no connection.”
The bust will be officially unveiled to the Friends of Division Street School during a ceremony later this month. Though the pandemic forced some changes in normal tour schedules, Megenity said visits are available by appointment and the hope is for a return to normalcy this year.
People will be able to tour Division Street and learn about Douglass and other icons in the fight for racial equality and justice for decades to come because of the talent and kindness of people like Stevens, Megenity said.
Stevens picked up the skill by surrounding himself with other sculptors. Artists like Bright became friends, and he said their influence has been profound on his work.
He credited the works of Friends of Division Street School, and said not enough people know about the place or its historical significance.
“This is a gem, an unknown gem,” said Stevens in describing why he chose to donate the bust to Division Street. “The more publicity that they can get, that we can get, the more the story unfolds.”
