Southern Indiana artist paints his way 'out of darkness'

NEW ALBANY — When Southern Indiana artist Brian Johnson paints, it’s an exploration of light and shadow. Darkness is prevalent in his work, but in each piece, the light shines through.
His art exhibition, “Out of Darkness,” will open Sunday at the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana at 820 E. Market St. in New Albany. The opening reception will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the show will run through June 29.
Johnson, 38, is a self-taught artist from Austin, Indiana. Painting has helped Johnson in his recovery from addiction and mental illness, a part of his background that has often been featured in stories about his work.
Although that is a part of his story, he doesn’t want his battle with mental illness and addiction to overshadow the art itself, he said.
“There’s a lot of ways to explain my background,” he said. “I was in addiction, and I worked my way out through painting. That is true. I’ve dealt with mental illness and used painting to work around it. But also, it’s taken the focus off of my work when I do that, because people think this is just some drug addict who’s painting or some crazy guy painting. It gets away from the idea of the paintings by themselves being good.”
There is a story behind all of his paintings, Johnson said. He paints from real life, and his work depicts images ranging from water towers in his hometown of Austin to portraits of his roommates at the transitional house where he lives.
“Every one of these has a story, and these stories are moments out of my life that depict who I am in images,” he said.
As an artist, Johnson is pursuing the American Dream, he said.
“I went to the garage and created something,” he said. “I created something out of nothing. Just like my paintings, I just conjured this up…and this is history in the making.”
“JUST THE BEGINNING”
Johnson started painting for the first time in high school, and his art teacher encouraged him to attend art school. He already had a basketball scholarship to attend Bellarmine University, and although he enjoyed art, it wasn’t what was expected of him, and he felt he couldn’t pursue that path.
“I wanted to do it, but I just didn’t,” he said. “Then I went to school, and it didn’t work out for me, and I dropped out.”
He struggled with addiction throughout the following decade, and at age 30, he “was lost with nowhere to go," he said. He realized he had to “pick a direction in life and go with it,” and he picked painting.
“I just had some problems with drugs and alcohol and things like that, and through that, I painted a little bit, and as I painted and I went along, I realized that I loved it,” he said. “My true gift with God is that he gave me something I love to do, that I have a passion to do.”
Johnson bought some books to teach himself to paint in the style of “classical representational art” such as Rembrandt. As he painted, he continued to improve, and he was trying to figure out how to market himself as an artist.
“I’m from Austin, and they had that HIV outbreak, and about that time I was painting and I was just coming out of the first parts of active addiction,” he said. “So I decided that I was going to say the truth — I was working to get out of active addiction through painting.”
He has had to fight stigma related to addiction and mental illness, and pursuing art as a career has come with its own set of challenges.
“In the small town where I’m from, you tell people you’re a painter, and they think you paint houses,” he said. “They don’t have any idea, they have no concept of what an artist is, so I was trying to do this, and everyone’s like, you just need to get a job.”
Johnson said “this is just the beginning, and it’s going to get larger.”
“If you believe in that sort of thing, it’s my destiny,” he said. “For what reason, though…why are you going to be a great painter, why would God want me to be a great painter? Because I have this ability to reach out and touch someone through a painting and speak through paint.”
His paintings are designed to stand out in both bright and dimly-lit settings, and “they look even better with the light off,” he said. His paintings depict images such as the glow of a fire or light emanating from the windows of an apartment.
“I make these paintings to look good in almost any environment,” Johnson said. “So when I turn the lights off, it seems to light up.”
One of the paintings was created after a “close call with death” following an overdose, Johnson said.
“I’ve had several close calls with death through overdoses,” he said. "I’ve had two cardiac arrests. I woke up in the ICU four times. I’ve had kidney failure, I’ve been incubated three times…I’ve miraculously lived.”
When people ask him what his art means, Johnson emphasizes that it’s “for you to decide.”
“If we could explain that, we wouldn’t need painting,” he said. "Painting is another language. Art is an emotional language. It’s a way to speak through the heart with emotions — just like music, just like anything else. Art speaks from heart to heart, from soul to soul, from person to person, so when I show you an image, it says something I can’t put into words.”
Paig Trinkle, programming director and curator for the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, said the show has been in the works for about seven months. She is impressed by Johnson’s work, saying “it consistently has darker values that communicates the mood he was in when he was painting it.”
“It definitely has a darker feel but at the same time, there’s a lot of passion behind the paint,” she said. “You just see a lot of emotion coming through to the audience.”
Some of Johnson’s canvases are heavy from the amount of times he’s painted over them. In reference to a painting showing a natural landscape in Hanover, he said he "probably painted the same painting over this painting 50 times.”
“It’s just that I can’t stop because I love painting that much,” he said. “I just keep going.”
He hopes his paintings leave a mark that "transforms somebody.”
“I’m a complex person,” Johnson said. “I don’t paint what people want me to paint. I paint what I want to paint…what comes out sometimes isn’t necessarily beautiful, but it does make an impact.”
When people view his paintings, Johnson wants them to pause and simply focus on the artwork.
“Some people are so caught up in other things,” he said. “They don’t know what to say, sometimes they’ve never been surrounded by art — they don’t understand that you don’t have to say anything. It’s all about going up and just blanking out and looking and just absorbing the image.”
Johnson looks forward to people seeing his artwork at the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana exhibition, noting that it is different viewing the paintings in-person versus in a photo or video. The paintings will also be on sale through the exhibition.
“My paintings are for other people, not for me,” he said. “They’re for other people to look at, so I spend all this time working by myself, and then it comes time to finally show someone — that is where I get the rewards.”