NEW ALBANY — A red, green and blue metal sculpture, representing the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana colors, now sits outside of the New Albany arts center along East Market Street.
The sculpture, in the shape of a person holding a paintbrush and palette, created by artist Jason Wright, was dedicated to the community of Southern Indiana at a ceremony on Wednesday.
Named “Pablo the Painter,” the sculpture was made with mild steel, though the head is an attached bowling ball.
Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana Executive Director Brian Bell said that they have been working toward the project for a year.
“This project has been a huge success and we are so proud to, yet again, expand the art/culture footprint in our community,” Bell said at the dedication ceremony.
Bell said that when they first enlisted Wright for the sculpture they had a few ideas in mind. They wanted it to be in the Arts Alliance colors and could perhaps be a person painting the sign in front of the building.
“We wanted some kind of metal art that had the arts alliance colors but also was something creative for the community,” Bell said.
What Wright came up with was a figure, arched in a way that recalls the Arts Alliance star logo.
“We are so grateful for the support of our local artist who has worked countless hours to make this beautiful metal sculpture,” Bell said.
Wright got started in welding in junior high and pursued it into his professional career as a boilermaker, working across the state.
Retiring early at age 35, Wright got started using welding as an art form.
“I retired early and could only fish so much,” Wright joked about how he got his start with art.
Beginning to combine his professional skill with artistic vision, Wright started The Funkey Junkmeister studio.
Wright said he kept seeing items lying around that he realized looked like other things, and started goofing off with the pieces until he created artwork.
Pablo the Painter resides in front of the Arts Alliance center, which is across a stone path from the Monarch Educational Gardens that opened last year.
Several other pieces of Wright’s one of a kind art collection also decorate the garden, including an arch with metal butterflies, sculptures of bees and ladybugs and a giant replica oil paint tube.
A giant sculpture of a monarch butterfly created by Wright can also be found at Utica Community Center Park.
Wright sells his artwork at various shows in the area as well as at a booth in Louisville’s Fleur De Flea Vintage Market. He will also be present with his metalwork at this year’s Harvest Homecoming festival.
Wright’s art can be found at FunkeyJunkmeister.com or The Funkey Junkmesiter on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.