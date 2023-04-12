So, what is Plan Bee?
Plan Bee’s goal is to tell the story of beekeeping and the importance of our honey bees. The plan is to talk about what is currently going on in the hive as well as activities beekeepers are presently doing in their bee yards (apiary), e.g. spring management, foraging for nectar, harvesting honey, extracting honey, etc.
In addition, Plan Bee will provide information on beekeeping in Indiana, getting started in beekeeping, the caste system in honey bees, selling honey in Indiana, local beekeeping clubs, mentoring, bee biology, honey bee pheromones and current happenings in the colonies. The plan is to make it informative, educational and enjoyable. I hope you will enjoy reading Plan Bee and enjoy the story of the honey bee to better understand the importance of the honey bee to our food chain and agriculture in Indiana.
So, let’s get started. First let me introduce myself, my name is John Schellenberger and I have been an active beekeeper for over 18 years. I am also a member of our local beekeepers club’ Spring Valley Beekeepers where local beekeepers meet the first Monday, February through October at Tunnel Hill Christian Church. My Facebook is 100% related to what beekeepers are currently doing in the hives, the activities of the hive and just some general information on the honey bee. I am a University of Montana certified Journeyman Beekeeper and working towards a Master Beekeeper certification.
My dad and his cousin, Raymond, were beekeepers. Back then as kids, my brothers and I would help with the beekeeping but it was a chore. When our dad passed, my brother Paul and I inherited his beekeeping equipment; brood boxes, an A I Root two frame galvanized extractor, an old smoker and a bee veil that mom had patched so many times it was difficult see through.
Brother Paul and I started with two colonies but as new beekeepers we did not know what we were doing and ultimately, we lost our hives for two years straight. Paul decided to pursue his passion of raising earthworms and selling worm castings, however, I decided to stay the course with beekeeping.
Now the difficult task began, I was on my own; how do I keep bees alive and become a beekeeper? I reached out to my cousin Kenny Schneider who lived in Lanesville and was facilitator of the local bee club-Spring Valley Beekeepers. Kenny had been a beekeeper for many years though not formally certified, he was a Master Beekeeper in many of the local beekeeper’s eyes.
Kenny became my mentor, taking me under his wing as he helped me make the transition from keeping bees to become a beekeeper. He often shadowed me as I inspected my hives and afterwards gave me some constructive criticism; your actions were not gentle, you need to be smooth, smoke them, don’t bang the frames, be gentle. Most of the time, Kenny would not wear a veil or jacket when he worked his hives and encouraged me to doff the coveralls, gloves and the veil. He often said if you work your bees gently, they will be gentle in return.
In addition to Kenny, our local club was blessed with some great mentors and builders of bee hardware; Tony Stewart was a retired machinist and a master woodworker who built quality beekeeping hardware; bottom boards, inner covers and top covers. Sorry, I am getting ahead of myself and will explain the hardware in another article.
Tony passed in 2019 and Kenny passed in 2020. Spring Valley Beekeepers moved their monthly club meetings from Kenny’s farm in Lanesville to Tunnel Hill Christian Church where Joe Kimmel and I facilitate our monthly meetings. We usually have 50 to 60 folks attend our meetings and we are seeing more women getting involved in beekeeping. All we talk about are honey bees, meetings are not structured with a lot of general open discussion and occasionally get off agenda but not off the beekeeping topic!!
The honey bee is important to Indiana’s agricultural industry and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Indiana honey production totaled 567 thousand pounds in 2022. This estimate included honey from producers with five or more colonies. Yields from Indiana’s 9,000 honey producing colonies averaged 63 pounds.
Not only is honey production part of Indiana Agriculture, migratory pollination is another facet. Indiana commercial beekeepers send their colonies to California to pollinate the almond crops and the cherry crops. Approximately 6,000 to 10,000 colonies are trucked west in December to the orchards. A truck can hold 400 to 500 colonies; costing around $10,000 per truck load to ship out and the same to bring them back home in the spring. There are also broker fees, holding fees and travel costs for the owners to take care of the hives.
By the end of January, the colonies are placed in the orchards in preparation of the almonds blooming from mid-February to mid-March. The colonies are inspected and graded before they are accepted and allowed to make the trip. The average gross per hive is paid $150 to $200 for pollination.
The colonies are usually released from pollinating the orchards to move to the next area of pollination in late March. Some commercial beekeepers will truck their colonies from California to Michigan to pollinate the blueberries before returning their colonies home. Many commercial beekeepers will move their colonies back to Indiana to pollinate the vine crops; pumpkins, watermelons, cantaloupe, cucumbers as well as the blueberry and apple trees.
According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, approximately one-third of all our food is pollinated by the honey bee and 80% of the U.S. pollination is done by commercially managed bees. More than 95 crops grown in the U.S. depend upon commercially managed bees.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is responsible for inspection and enforcement of Indiana’s beekeeping. Eric Bittner is the local apiary inspector for the southern Indiana region. The State of Indiana’s beekeeping and apiary regulations can be found under IC 14-24-2 Article 24 Entomology and Plant Pathology, specifically, chapters 2, 3, 8, 9 and 11 pertain to beekeeping and apiary.
Indiana does not require registration of bee colonies; however voluntary registration is encouraged. Shipping honey bees into Indiana is regulated and an application for shipping bees and elements of beekeeping into Indiana is required.
In 2019, several small towns and municipalities attempted to pass ordinances to ban beekeeping and bee colonies in their jurisdiction. The Beekeepers of Indiana (TBOI) reached out to representatives Ed Clere and Karen Engleman and former Sen. Ron Grooms and with their assistance, SB 529 added Chapter 28 Ordinances That Affect Agriculture to SECTION 1. IC 36-1-28 with the following language:
Sec. 1. (a) Except as provided in subsection (b) and not withstanding any other law, a unit may not adopt or continue in effect any ordinance, rule, regulation, or resolution that prohibits a person from beekeeping on property that the person owns, rents, or leases.
(b) A unit may adopt an ordinance, rule, regulation, or resolution that regulates beekeeping:
(1) concerning the number of active bee hives a person may operate and the location of bee hives on the property; and
(2) that conforms to standards established by the Apiary Inspectors of America.
Pollination, honey production and protecting beekeeping are just the small parts of the story of beekeeping and the importance of the honey bee. I hope you enjoyed reading Plan Bee and better understand the importance of the honey bee in Indiana.
My mentor and cousin Kenny always reminded us as beekeepers:
“Remember, it’s not how many hives you keep, but how well you keep your hives. Think about that.”
Stay safe and Bee happy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.